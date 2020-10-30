AUBURN — One of the best indicators of how a No. 1 cornerback performs is how often you hear the announcers say his name.
If they say it often, that might mean that the opposing team’s top wide receiver got the better of him. If they hardly say it all, that might mean the opposing quarterback avoided his side of the field.
Roger McCreary failed that test last week at Ole Miss, but in the best way possible. Auburn’s top cornerback was talked about early and often, but it wasn’t because he got beat — it was because he made big play after big play in the Tigers' 35-28 win.
You could argue that the junior was directly responsible for taking two potential Rebels scores off the board.
“He had a really good day,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. So good that he was awarded the team's helmet stickers for both defense and special teams.
Auburn’s defensive game plan was built around slowing down one of the SEC’s most prolific pass offenses, which often meant three down linemen and six defensive backs on the field. It worked as intended (the Rebels passed for just 161 yards), but with a catch — it left plenty of room for them to move the ball on the ground.
The home team ran the ball on the first 10 plays of its second drive, gaining 68 yards to reach the Auburn 4-yard line. But on third-and-goal from there, it dialed up a pass. Matt Corral fixated on his favorite target, Elijah Moore, who ran an angle route cut back toward the middle of the field.
McCreary was in the passing lane before the ball could get there.
“I knew exactly where he was going,” he told Auburn's in-house radio team. “So I’m happy I was right in that spot to make that big play.”
Getting in Moore’s way was a theme. The junior entered the game leading the SEC in both receptions and yards. But he had five catches for 16 yards with a touchdown vs. Auburn.
McCreary stuffed a fake field goal early in the second half. Holder Mac Brown flipped the ball to kicker Luke Logan. McCreary chased him down for a 4-yard loss.
“Travis Williams is really in charge of our field goal block team. He brought a block on the other side,” Malzahn said. “They got in a really good stance like they were coming, so that's the reason they ran the play. And, of course, Roger made a great play.”
He made the game’s most important tackle for loss.
In the final minutes, Auburn needed a defensive stop. Ole Miss went three-and-out with McCreary making the key play on second down, chasing down John Rhys Plumlee for a 5-yard loss on a quarterback run.
Corral completed a 10-yard pass to midfield on third down, but thanks to the tackle McCreary made the play before, that left Ole Miss facing fourth-and-5. Auburn's offense got the ball back after a punt, and Bo Nix hit Seth Williams for a 58-yard, game-winning touchdown six plays later.
“I feel like that moment, as a team on the defensive side, it picked up our energy,” McCreary said.
Auburn’s top cornerback finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception, but his impact was far greater than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.