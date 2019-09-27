When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
TV/Radio: ESPN/FM-94.7
The line: Auburn by 11
Four-down territory
1. First SEC test passed: Auburn was impressive in its first true road game last week, topping Texas A&M 28-20 in a game that never seemed that close until the Aggies made a late charge. The Tigers built a 21-3 lead with an efficient offense and stifling defense. They limited the Aggies to 56 rushing yards and held QB Kellen Mond mostly in check. It wasn’t easy, but the road trip to College Station turned out to be exactly what quarterback Bo Nix and the Tigers needed to open SEC play.
2. Payback coming?: In flashing back to last year’s game at Mississippi State, Gus Malzahn said the Bulldogs simply “lined up and whipped us” in what turned out to be a 23-9 loss in Starkville. Malzahn said no one needed to remind his team of that fact. Although the principal architect of that upset – Nick Fitzgerald – is gone, last year’s game surely will be on the minds of the Tigers as they line up for first SEC home game this season.
3. Running, but not on empty: When Auburn is going good, it starts with the run game and the Tigers are doing that pretty well this season so far. They lead the SEC in rushing at 259.5 yards per game and JaTarvious Whitlow is second in the league, averaging 102 yards per game.
4. Enjoy being at home while it lasts: The Mississippi State game is the last time Auburn will be in Jordan-Hare Stadium until Nov. 2 when the Ole Miss comes to town. By then, the Tigers will have a good idea if they are contenders or pretenders in the SEC West race, as they will have visited Florida, Arkansas and LSU. After that stretch, the Tigers play their final four games at home.
Key matchup
Mississippi State LB Erroll Thompson vs. Auburn’s run game
The Florence High graduate has become one of the star defensive players in the league and will be a key player in trying to stop Auburn’s potent run game. If Thompson has a big game and is making tackles around the line of scrimmage, it could mean Mississippi State is springing an upset. If he is making tackles beyond 5 yards downfield, it means Auburn is winning the running game.
Player of the week
Bo Nix, QB
The true freshman has not had a turnover since throwing two interceptions in the first half against Oregon in the season opener. He only passed for 100 yards last week against Texas A&M, but he didn’t have to do much more than that. He just missed on several deep balls to open receivers, and once he finds the range on those the sky is the limit.
By the numbers
7.5: Number of tackles per game Auburn’s Jeremiah Dinson and MSU’s Erroll Thompson are averaging per game this season. That’s tied for seventh in the SEC.
90: Number of rushing yards for Auburn in last season’s 23-9 loss at Mississippi State.
291: Number of consecutive extra points converted by Auburn, the longest current streak in FBS and only 11 away from tying Florida State’s NCAA record of 302 set between 2012-2016.
Prediction
Auburn 28, Mississippi State 17
Look for Auburn to extend its season-opening winning streak to five with another solid performance on both sides of the ball. This Mississippi State defense isn’t as good as last season’s, and the Bulldogs aren’t sure if quarterback Tommy Stevens will be able to play. It adds up to an Auburn win.
