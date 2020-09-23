AUBURN — The depth chart Auburn releases before the start of every season usually goes two-deep at each position. This year’s, though, goes as many as four-deep.
Creating that type of depth across the roster was an emphasis throughout preseason practice. The threat of mandatory 10- to 14-day quarantines related to COVID-19 demands it.
“What if this guy goes down? What if this guy is out because of COVID?” coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday. “There has been all kinds of mixing and matching. I expect us to play quite a few players the first game.”
Most of the players listed first at their positions going into Saturday’s opener against Kentucky have been virtual guarantees since the end of last season — quarterback Bo Nix, wide receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, and linebackers K.J. Britt, Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain, etc.
Many of the winners of the preseason battles were predictable, too, like junior Shaun Shivers being listed as the starting running back and graduate transfer Grant Loy being the backup quarterback.
“He’s a guy that started at the college level,” Malzahn said of Loy, who completed 56% of his passes for 1,137 yards and six touchdowns at Bowling Green last season. "He’s come here and he’s really done a good job with his teammates, good job with the offense."
But there were a few surprises — specifically at defensive tackle and the No. 2 cornerback spot — as well as a few competitions still not decided — at left tackle and punter.
• Defensive tackle: The assumed starter at defensive tackle next to Tyrone Truesdell had been senior Daquan Newkirk. Almost no one guessed it would be Colby Wooden. Not because Wooden wasn’t talented but because the four-star 2019 recruit signed as a 230-pound defensive end.
But Wooden has added considerable strength and weight to his 6-foot-4 frame since being sidelined with mononucleosis the summer before his rookie season. He’s listed at 268 pounds. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said he's made as big a jump in the last year as any player up front.
“He's been impressive throughout fall camp playing the run, rushing the passer and just being consistent,” Malzahn said. “It's his quickness. He's strong. He's got instincts. … I think he'll have the ability to improve each game.”
• No. 2 cornerback: Jaylin Simpson, like Wooden, wasn’t necessarily considered a favorite to start entering the preseason. It seemed the battle to start opposite Roger McCreary would come down to sophomore Nehemiah Pritchett or junior college addition Marco Domio.
Instead, they’re listed No. 2 and 3 behind Simpson, a 6-foot, 171-pound former four-star recruit from Brunswick, Georgia, who totaled two tackles in four games as a redshirt freshman last season.
“He really came on,” Malzahn said. “He’s got some natural football instincts and we put him at corner right off the bat, and you could tell that each day he improved. He can flat-out run. He’s got really good ball skills and he’s a good tackler. He really stepped up and he made an early impression and just kept that momentum going throughout fall camp.”
• Left tackle: As of Tuesday, Malzahn couldn’t say Tuesday who would start at left tackle on Saturday between Austin Troxell and Alec Jackson.
Troxell, billed as a potential star when he signed in 2017, is coming off the third torn ACL of his career, but he has been healthy this preseason and performed well by all accounts. Jackson has pushed him hard after switching from defense prior to last season.
• Punter: The Tigers had zero punters on the roster when Arryn Siposs left early for the NFL. Now, they have two: Aidan Marshall, a former walk-on who left the team two seasons ago (after losing the starting job to Siposs) before returning this year, and Oscar Chapman, yet another Australian import.
Marshall, of course, has much more experience punting in the SEC after he averaged 39.2 yards on 44 attempts between 2017 and 2018. Chapman has only been stateside for a few weeks but, like Siposs, brings versatility because of his experience playing Australian rules football.
