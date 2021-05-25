Bo Nix officially has competition for the Auburn football starting quarterback job.
How much competition? That remains to be seen. Nix is still a two-year incumbent. TJ Finley's per-game averages last season — 57.1% completions, 188.2 yards, 118.2 rating — were worse than Nix's (59.9% completions, 219.5 yards, 123.9 rating).
But, at the very least, the LSU transfer who announced his commitment to the blue-and-orange Tigers on Monday could push Nix while providing more security as a backup than senior Grant Loy and true freshman Dematrius Davis.
That's because Finley has something Loy and Davis don't — starting experience in the SEC. He started five games for the Bayou Bengals as a true freshman last season. He passed for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.
Finley struggled in three losses last season, including one at Auburn, completing just 46.8% of his passes for 405 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. But he flashed his potential in two wins, completing 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards against South Carolina and 27 of 42 passes for 271 yards against Arkansas.
Nix should probably still be viewed as Auburn's starting quarterback until proven otherwise. He has 24 career starts under his belt. He has a head start learning new coordinator Mike Bobo's offense. New head coach Bryan Harsin seemed pleased with the progress Nix showed on A-Day, when he completed 12 of 20 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Plus, there's a reason Finley is transferring from his home-state school — he exited spring practice seemingly behind Myles Brennan and Max Johnson in the competition to be LSU's starting quarterback.
Still, it's no secret that Nix hasn't lived up to his five-star billing. His completion rate, yards per game and passing touchdowns last year ranked 10th, seventh and sixth among SEC quarterbacks, respectively. The track record Harsin and Bobo have in developing quarterbacks offers hope for improvement, but they won't have the same loyalty to him that former coach Gus Malzahn did.
So maybe Finley can push Nix.
Finley's presence should make Auburn better both now and and in the future. He projects as a more reliable backup than Loy. And if Nix does improve and decide to leave for the NFL after this season, Finley gives the Tigers a more experienced option .
Auburn wouldn't have gone after an SEC quarterback with four years of eligibility remaining if it didn't think he could contribute, and Finley probably wouldn't have committed if he didn't think he had a chance to someday start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.