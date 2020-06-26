Al Pogue used to pick up poop every day before practice.
That’s the story that will always stick with Billy Gresham, who was an assistant on Pogue’s staff at Montgomery’s Carver High from 2008-10 before taking over for him as head coach in 2011. It perfectly encapsulates Pogue’s passion for football.
It was back during Pogue’s first season, in 2008. He faced the immediate challenge of not having a practice field for his Wolverines. The school broke ground on a new building in April of that year, so there was construction going on everywhere.
Rather than complain, Pogue adapted. He found a park nearby and turned it into the team’s training facility. He and his staff spent late nights building sleds and chutes that they needed but the school couldn’t necessarily afford. The field was only about 55-60 yards long — “when you got to about 65 yards, it started getting a little hill incline,” Gresham said — but they made do.
And every day before practice, while players were getting ready, Pogue would put on a pair of plastic gloves and walk every inch of that field to clear any dog poop that less-than-considerate pet owners might have left behind.
“For someone like myself, being a young coach at the time, when you see the head coach out there humbly picking up dog crap and doing things that you wouldn’t normally see a head coach do, everything he asked you to do, you’d do it,” said Gresham, who is now the recruiting coordinator at Alabama State University. “Kids saw it, and everything he asked them to do, they did their job and added a little bit more to it.”
Carver, which went 3-7 the season prior to Pogue’s arrival, went 13-1 that year. The loss was to eventual champion Vigor in the state semifinals by just four points, 45-41.
That attention to detail and ability to motivate and connect with players is why Gresham thinks Pogue will be such a valuable addition to Auburn. Gus Malzahn brought him back for a second stint with the program in February (he previously served as a quality control coach and director of high school relations from 2011-13) after stops at Troy and West Virginia.
Gresham first met Pogue in 2004, while the former was still a player at Alabama State and the latter was the defensive coordinator at Sidney Lanier High. The way Pogue treated players is what stood out to him — “He has an uncanny ability to demand so much from them, but the relationship he has with them, it’s very easy to get that out of them,” Gresham said. “They know he cares.”
It’s genuine, too. Gresham recalled instances when Pogue visited him at his house while he had a family member there that the head coach didn’t know. Within five to 10 minutes, Gresham said, the two would be talking together like they had been friends forever.
“He’s one of those guys who never meets a stranger,” Gresham said. “He finds a way, no matter what their background is, no matter their race, their religion, no matter where they live at. He’s really good at adapting to the room. You could put him in a room with pretty much any type of environment, and he’s going to find a way to connect and make them feel like he’s been knowing them for years.”
That’s one of the hallmarks of a great recruiter. Lee Carter, who worked alongside Pogue at St. Jude and Carver before becoming the head coach at Jeff Davis High, believes that will be to Auburn’s benefit.
“You have a guy you can send to any part of the state, and him being a former high school guy, he’s well-respected by the high school coaches in the state,” Carter said. “And he knows. He’s going to know the places where there’s a lot of athletes that might get overlooked. He knows because he was at a place like St. Jude, a 1A program. He knows about the backwoods, country towns.”
