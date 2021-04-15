A huge smile stretched across Jaylin Simpson’s face Wednesday when a reporter asked him what he thought about the way defensive coordinator Derek Mason was aligning the Auburn football secondary this spring.
“I think he's doing a really good job at that. He has freak athletes back there,” Simpson said. “I think y'all will see the results real soon.”
A lot of the pieces are familiar. The Tigers lost only three regulars from last year’s rotation. But the new staff has moved some of the returning players around.
Nehemiah Pritchett slid from corner to nickel. Ladarius Tennison from nickel back to safety, where he’s lined up next to returning starter Smoke Monday. Simpson has reclaimed the first-team cornerback role he earned last fall, playing opposite Roger McCreary.
The result is a unit Mason believes “is going to be pretty formidable.” He would know — his rise to becoming the head coach at Vanderbilt was built on the work he did coaching defensive backs with the Minnesota Vikings and at Stanford, where he helped develop a five-time Pro Bowl corner by the name of Richard Sherman.
It’s far too soon to say whether the Tigers have a player of that caliber in this group. But they do have some good ones. Both Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, a former national champion player at Auburn, said this spring that they believe McCreary will be playing in the NFL before long.
Simpson led the defense with three interceptions last season and was the SEC’s No. 4 cornerback, per Pro Football Focus. He has been the second-highest graded cornerback in the country in zone coverage over the past two years.
The only thing that held him back was his health. A hamstring injury in the opener against Kentucky slowed him through much of the rest of the season.
“My expectations, No. 1 on the board is just to stay healthy,” Simpson said. “Because I know what I’m capable of if I’m healthy.”
The silver lining to his injury last season is that it allowed Pritchett to ascend to a starting role, and the sophomore took it and ran with it. He led the team with 10 pass breakups.
And nickel — which Mason described as “either a safety who’s got run/pass flexibility or a corner who can guard inside and show up in the run game” — may be an even better fit. He has the speed to keep up with the conference’s fastest receivers but also the physicality to make tackles.
The only area where the Tigers lack experienced depth is at safety, where the group behind the starters will consist of sophomore Chris Thompson Jr. (eight tackles last season), walk-on Trey Elston and incoming three-star signees Cayden Bridges and Juwon Gaston.
But those starters are reason enough to be excited. Monday has emerged as a leader on defense after ranking fourth on the team with 73 tackles last season, his first as a starter but third as a regular contributor. Tennison has been one of the most talked-about players on the roster this spring.
“Love the energy. Love the way he's been, you know, studying the game,” Etheridge said. “He wants to play downhill. He runs and hits. He does everything 100 miles per hour. I mean, pound for pound he's one of the strongest guys on the team, and he shows up every day.”
