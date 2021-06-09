AUBURN — Bryan Harsin has been a head football coach for nine years. Bruce Pearl is entering his 27th in basketball.
And both are managing their teams differently now than they ever have.
The reason for that is the one-time transfer rule the NCAA passed this spring. Transfers have long been a part of team building, but the pool of immediately eligible players was limited mostly to graduates.
Austin Golson and Darius James made impacts for Auburn football in recent seasons, as did Desean Murray and Samir Doughty for Auburn basketball, but they all had to sit out for a year first.
That’s no longer the case.
“I think it just adds another layer to the recruiting process that we already have,” Harsin said last month. “You're able to address some immediate needs with guys that can come in and play that you know can play.”
The first four transfers he and his staff brought in — Northwestern pass-rusher Eku Leota, West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair and Southeast Missouri State safety Bydarrius Knighten — were graduates, so they would have been eligible anyway.
But the Tigers have since added others, including Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman, Kansas defensive lineman Marcus Harris and LSU quarterback T.J. Finley, who were underclassmen.
The fact that any one of them could contribute immediately this season gives Harsin a chance to quickly replenish a roster that lost 11 players to transfer following the December coaching change.
That’s the positive of the new rule. But it comes with challenges, too. Signing top high school prospects remains “extremely important,” Harsin said, so teams will have to be careful about recruiting over them or stacking too many players at one position in the same class.
Younger players may not wait around as long to earn playing time when there are opportunities immediately available elsewhere.
Pearl learned that firsthand this offseason. In need of guard depth after a series of departures to both the transfer portal and NBA draft, Auburn signed a pair of experienced seniors in Zep Jasper and Desi Sills. But adding them seemed to cost the Tigers a four-star signee at the same position — top-15 2021 shooting guard Trey Alexander asked for his release days after Sills committed.
Those transfers not only changed the roster, but they’re also changing the way Pearl plans to coach his team this summer, too. After also adding Georgia's K.D. Johnson, plus five-star freshman Jabari Smith, the Tigers will have as many newcomers as returning players (six).
“People ask me how good we’re gonna be, right? And I go, ‘Look, you’ve seen my guards on tape as much as I have,’” Pearl said.
So rather than immediately teaching them Auburn’s system when team practices begin, Pearl said he may instead watch them play pickup games just to get a better feel for their games. He feels he needs to learn his players before they start learning from him.
That’s not something Pearl has ever done. But he’s probably never had so many immediately eligible transfers on the same team, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.