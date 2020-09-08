Just as suddenly as news of a legendary departure hit the New England Patriots back in March, the prospect of a rare rebuilding season took an abrupt turn in late June. Coach Bill Belichick, untethered from Tom Brady for the first time in two decades, had acquired the services of another MVP quarterback.
But does Sunday's game with Miami mark the dawn of the Cam Newton era in New England? Or have the Patriots simply provided a low-cost audition for a player whose value plummeted amid this unprecedented offseason, a mutually beneficial union for a franchise in transition and a star on the mend?
Of course, because it's the Patriots, another alternative can't be ruled out. Newton, who officially signed an incentive-laden, one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million on July 8, has been named New England's starter, for now. For the long term, he may be in earnest competition with another former Auburn quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, who attempted just four passes as a rookie in 2019.
"We'll give everyone an opportunity, and see what happens," Belichick told reporters on July 31. "I think that spot is the same as all the other spots on the team. We've got a long way to go, and we'll see how things turn out. I can't control how players perform. That's up to them."
When healthy, Newton is a breed of signal-caller Belichick's never been able to unleash on the league. His MVP campaign in 2015 featured 35 passing touchdowns and another 10 on the ground. A series of injuries, including a torn rotator cuff on his throwing shoulder, have prevented the former Heisman Trophy winner from rediscovering his peak performance.
Brady's farewell missive and subsequent signing with the Buccaneers were startling in their similarity to so many other exits throughout the Pats' dynasty. Age and production didn't square with a veteran's asking price, so Belichick drew a hard line in negotiating. Though it seems Brady's dissatisfaction with the Patriots' recent personnel decisions also contributed to the split.
The Pats' receiver group, led by 34-year-old slot man and Brady favorite Julian Edelman (100 receptions, 1,117 yards in 2019), is short on both speed and star-power. Veteran Mohamed Sanu struggled to assimilate into Josh McDaniels' offense after an October trade from the Falcons. Could either of the team's second-year wideouts, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers, emerge as a reliable second option?
Sony Michel struggled as a featured running back in 2019, his yards per attempt dipping by almost a full yard from 2018 levels (4.5 to 3.7). But the position is well stocked with versatile backs whose pass-catching abilities seem to suit McDaniels' play-calling. James White has averaged 68 receptions over the past four seasons and Rex Burkhead was a more effective runner than Michel last year. Veteran Lamar Miller, who signed a one-year deal, is a reclamation project after missing last season with a torn ACL.
The Patriots addressed the tight end position, vacated by new Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski prior to the 2019 season, by drafting UCLA's Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.
So the Patriots were going to have a distinct new look in 2020, whether Newton or Stidham was under center.
One thing hasn't changed: the guy in the hoodie still calls the shots. So to bet against Belichick and Co., in a season that will stress scheming and preparation unlike any other, is done at your own peril.
