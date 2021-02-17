JT Thor doesn’t have any fat. He’s listed at 6-foot-10 and just 205 pounds, most of which is limbs.
That, Bruce Pearl said, accounts for what held the freshman forward back during his three games entering last weekend's game at Kentucky. The coach described it as “a little bit of freshman fatigue.” After scoring in double figures in 6 of 7 games, Thor mustered just 14 combined against Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
“People marvel at my energy. Well, I’ve got plenty of fat. I can burn plenty of fat and I’ve got plenty of energy,” Pearl said Friday. “He don’t have no fat. He don’t eat no meat. No, remember that? ‘You don’t like meat? I’ll make you lamb.’ He needs to eat some lamb.”
Thor didn’t eat lamb Friday night, but he definitely didn’t look fatigued at Kentucky, either. His effort was a big reason why Auburn’s 82-80 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena was as close as it was.
The Tigers (11-11, 5-8 SEC), who host Mississippi State in a rescheduled game at 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU, trailed by 13 at Kentucky with 8:56 remaining. Thor had six points on 2-for-5 shooting at that point.
Then Thor caught fire.
He hit his final six shots, starting with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. He scored nine straight Auburn points during a 17-5 run that tied the game in the final minute.
His final line: A career-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting (5-of-6 from 3, 3-of-3 from the free throw line), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes.
“It tells you he’s got the ability. It tells you he’s got the confidence, he’s got the poise. He’s so coachable, so accountable,” Pearl said. “That’s why he’s one of my best pro prospects, NBA prospects, because he has the ability to elevate his game.
“You have 24 and nine as a freshman in Rupp? That’s pretty good. Pretty good. Got a great future — and (he’s) a pretty good player right now.”
Better than his season averages of 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and nearly an assist and steal per game would indicate. Thor has shown flashes of what Pearl described as “next-level stuff” before, like when he had 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals against Alabama on Jan. 9 or hit 6 of 9 shots against No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 30. He just hasn’t done it consistently.
But maybe that’s to be expected from a true freshman who should really be a senior in high school right now. Thor didn’t start playing basketball until seventh grade in Anchorage, Alaska. He played two seasons at Huntington Prep in West Virginia and one at Norcross (Ga.) High before reclassifying and signing with Auburn.
He said he never once lost confidence in his shot despite going 6-for-21 from the floor and 0-for-7 from beyond the arc over his last three games.
“If you put pressure on yourself, you're probably not going to play good,” Thor said. “I was like, 'Let me just relax. Let me just let the game come to me and see how I can like make the team better.'”
It didn’t equal a win at Kentucky, but Thor’s performance on the offensive end certainly did make Auburn better.
“He's going to play in the NBA,” Pearl said. “He’s got that ability.”
