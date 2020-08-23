AUBURN — If you didn’t know much about Kevin Steele’s Auburn defense, you might look at the secondary as a question mark going into the season.
Four of five starters from last season are gone. Safeties Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas graduated, as did veteran defensive back Javaris Davis. No. 1 cornerback Noah Igbinoghene left for the NFL and was a first-round draft pick.
Junior nickelback Christian Tutt is the only returning starter. Three of the other four spots will be filled by junior safeties Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood and last year’s No. 3 cornerback Roger McCreary, none of whom have started more than two games in college.
But if you have followed Steele’s Auburn defense over the past four years, you know that the defensive coordinator and his staff were big believers in building depth long before the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated it. Those players might be first-time starters, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t played extensively.
And now that they have the opportunity, they’re ready to take charge in the Tigers’ secondary.
“I feel like me and Jamien had a lot of experience since we were freshmen,” Monday said Thursday. “We were put in the fire real fast. So I feel like it’s better for us to be the leaders we are today and we can lead the defense in a really good way this year.”
If you don’t believe him, ask one of the players that Monday and Sherwood are replacing: “To be completely honest with you,” Dinson said in December, “they’re going to be better.”
Monday has been a playmaker from the very first game of his career, coming up with a sack against Washington in 2018. Also over the last two seasons, Sherwood has quietly been one of the team’s steadiest defenders.
“Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff) likes to say he’s a high productive player with low maintenance,” Monday said of Sherwood. “That meaning, like, he’s not with all the talking. He just gets right to action."
There is one big question Auburn needs to answer on the back end of its defense, and that’s who starts at the other cornerback spot. McCreary is going to start at one of them after he excelled in his first extended action last season.
“One thing I can say about Rog is I know he’s going to have my back,” Monday said. “I feel like his technique is one of the best in the country, and I feel like when he’s on that island alone, I’m not worried about him. Rog is going to do his job. Rog is going to lock that receiver down.”
At the spot opposite McCreary, Monday mentioned three players who had stepped up through Auburn’s first three practices — junior Marco Domio, sophomore Nehemiah Pritchett and redshirt freshman Jaylin Simpson (who is also playing safety).
Domio is new to the team this season but excelled at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas.
“He's really smart at knowing what to do on the field, and he's very aware of the situations he's in,” Monday said. “So he's a great ballplayer. Like, once he gets on the field, he's just been growing.”
Pritchett has less experience, having totaled only four tackles in six games as a true freshman last season. But Auburn is high on him.
“Nehemiah is one of those guys that came in as a freshman and didn't really say much,” Monday said. “But one thing I can honestly say about Nehemiah is that he's gotten better at his confidence level. His confidence level has boosted a lot. We feel like he belongs in that spot, and I feel like he's going to prove a lot of people wrong, that he definitely belongs in that spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.