BATON ROUGE, La. — Bo Nix, after being benched a week ago, led a fourth-quarter rally that lifted No. 22 Auburn to a 24-19 win at LSU on Saturday.
Nix scored on a 5-yard run with 14:16 remaining and Jarquez Hunter scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 1-yard run with 3:11 left to give Auburn a five-point lead.
Auburn (4-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) sealed it with 1:09 remaining when Bydarrius Knighten intercepted a Max Johnson pass.
LSU (3-2, 1-1) faced fourth-and-6 at its 46-yard line when Johnson threw downfield.
Auburn's go-ahead drive lasted 11 plays and went 92 yards.
Auburn converted two third-down situations on the drive, both with Nix passes.
He threw a 10-yard pass to Shaun Shivers when Auburn needed 5 yards from its own 24. He connected with Shivers for a 6-yard gain when Auburn needed 3 yards from LSU's 15.
Nix finished 23-of-44 passing for 255 yards, while Johnson was 26-for-46 for 325 yards and the late interception.
Auburn won at LSU's Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1999 when Auburn's coach was Tommy Tuberville.
On Saturday, Auburn trailed 13-0 midway through the second quarter.
Nix, after a wild scramble, connected with Tyler Fromm for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 4:53 left in the first half. The Tigers pulled within 13-10 on an Anders Carlson 49-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining in the half.
LSU's Cade York, who kicked first-half field goals of 33 and 26 yards, added third-quarter kicks of 22 and 51 yards to give LSU a 19-10 lead.
In the fourth quarter, however, Auburn took over.
Auburn outgained LSU 104-54 in the final period, holding LSU to 4 yards rushing.
Hunter finished the game with 80 yards rushing on six carries, while Nix had 12 rushes for 74 yards.
Auburn held LSU to just 29 yards rushing on 24 carries.
