EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix is fitting right in at Oregon with flashy plays and gaudy stats.
The transfer from Auburn is even getting some Heisman buzz with 31 touchdowns so far this season — 20 via pass and 11 more on the ground.
He had six touchdowns last weekend in No. 8 Oregon's 42-24 victory at California, the latest in a run of seven straight victories for the Ducks.
Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 59 yards and three more. On Monday, he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. He's the only FBS quarterback who has had three games this season with three rushing touchdowns.
The Auburn transfer's 11 rushing touchdowns are the most for Oregon since Marcus Mariota had 14 in 2014. Mariota finished with 38 passing touchdowns that year and won the Heisman.
“I don’t think anyone can sit here and watch football right now and watch our quarterback play and not tell me he’s an elite quarterback," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "This guy’s playing at an extremely high level and he makes great decisions for our team.
"He’s an elite competitor, an elite leader, he has phenomenal character, he’s throwing the ball really well and making great decisions."
It didn't appear at first that this season would be a career year for Nix. The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who play at Colorado on Saturday, stumbled in their season opener to Georgia. But since then Oregon has been on a roll and is the only undefeated team in the Pac-12, averaging 48 points per game over their winning streak.
Nix insists he's only as good as the players around him.
“I think it’s just scheme, and the players around me. I think we’ve done such a good job of just reading the play that’s called," he said after Oregon's victory over UCLA two weeks ago.
"When I’m out there when I’m doing it, if feels like I’m not doing a whole lot because I don’t have to: I’ve just got to get the ball to the playmakers around me."
Alabama's Bryce Young is vying to win a second consecutive Heisman Trophy. Other quarterbacks in contention include Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams. Michigan running back Blake Corum is also in the mix.
Stroud leads the nation with 29 passing touchdowns and a passing efficiency rating of 200.17. Williams has 24 passing touchdowns. Nix's rushing touchdowns lead the QB Heisman candidates.
Nix's play harkens back to Mariota. He's dynamic and as flashy as Oregon's many uniforms.
“I’m one of those guys, when I’m evaluating quarterbacks, I’m always looking for somebody that can do more than just what the play is designed for — and that’s who Bo has been,” said Colorado interim coach Mike Sanford.
Nix says the idea is to play aggressively while finding a balance and with protecting the ball.
“We’re just playing good team football right now," he said. "I think each and every one of us are very connected, very close to with one another, and that shows on the field.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.