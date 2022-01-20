AUBURN — Walker Kessler continued his stellar play Wednesday. So did the Auburn Tigers.
No. 2 Auburn won its 14th straight game with Wednesday's 83-60 victory over Georgia.
Kessler led the Tigers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He also posted six rebounds and six blocked shots.
Kessler is shooting 66 percent from the field this season. Only four players entered Wednesday with a higher shooting percentage, led by Purdue's Zach Edey, who was over 70 percent.
Kessler is shooting 73 percent in SEC play.
His six blocks give him 77 for the season, which ties for fourth in Auburn history with Mamadou N'diaye (1998-99). Kyle Davis had 78 in 2001-02 and 84 in 2000-01. Davis set a school record with 126 blocks in 2002-03.
Auburn had six players score in double figures.
Jaylin Williams scored 13 points, while K.D. Johnson, Jabari Smith and Wendell Green Jr. added 12 each. Allen Flanigan finished with 10.
Green also dished out a season-high 11 assists. His previous high was eight last month at St. Louis.
Christian Wright's 16 points led Georgia (5-13, 0-5), which has lost seven straight. Noah Baumann and Braelen Bridges had 11 each.
Auburn, at 6-0 in league play, is off to its best SEC start since the 1958-59 season when the Tigers won their first 12 conference games.
The Tigers played before the ninth sellout crowd of the season at Auburn Arena.
Auburn enjoyed its largest margin of victory since beating North Alabama 70-44 on Dec. 14 eight games ago.
Auburn's 14-game win streak is tied for the longest in the nation with Davidson.
The Tigers, entering Wednesday, were just one of three one-loss teams in the nation with Arizona (14-1) and Colorado State (13-1). Colorado State played New Mexico on Wednesday night.
Auburn has a 98-96 lead on Georgia in the all-time series, including 19-9 under coach Bruce Pearl.
