When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Fla.
TV/Radio: SEC/FM-94.7
The line: Auburn by 18 1/2
--
Four-down territory
1. Bounce-back game: After having their first open week of the season, Auburn tries to bounce back at struggling Arkansas as the Tigers begin their season-ending run. Losing at Florida two weeks ago was a bummer, but the Tigers are still in control of their own destiny. And, as poorly as the offense performed, Auburn still controls its SEC destiny, although it has no margin for error moving forward.
2. No Boobee Whitlow: Although Gus Malzahn has a reputation as being a wide-open offensive coach, it’s the run game that sets it all up everything. The Tigers lost a huge piece of their rushing attack when JaTarvious Whitlow sustained a knee injury late in the game against Florida. Auburn will be without one of the nation’s top running backs for at least a month and possibly longer, so it will be up to one of the other backs to step up. Kam Martin’s role likely will expand and look for D.J. Williams, who has only seven carries this season, to get more touches.
3. Arkansas is struggling under Chad Morris: Morris was supposed to return Arkansas to respectability, but midway through his second season it hasn’t happened. The Hogs have lost three in a row and their only wins have been against Portland State and Colorado State, and in two seasons Morris has yet to win an SEC game. Arkansas has been close to winning in the SEC in its last two games, though. Texas A&M won 31-17 and Kentucky was a 24-20 winner last week.
4. What about Bo Nix?: His past two games are the life of a true freshman quarterback in a nutshell. Outstanding against Mississippi State and deer in the headlights against Florida, Nix will eventually find his ceiling on a consistent basis. With Whitlow out, the Tigers can’t afford for Nix to regress. He needs to be on top of his game every week as Auburn tries to remain in the hunt for the SEC West title.
--
Key matchup
Auburn running backs vs. Arkansas defense
This should be a good week for Auburn to get acclimated to life without Whitlow for the next few weeks. Arkansas is not a good defensive team. It ranks 13th in the league in rushing defense, allowing 175.3 yards per game. Gus Malzahn should be able to exploit that with Kam Martin and company. It would be a big boost if the Tigers can dominate the run game going forward.
--
Player of the week
Kam Martin, RB
This is Martin’s time to shine with Whitlow out. He’ll likely get the bulk of the carries and he needs to have a good game, especially running inside to prove he can carry the run game while Whitlow is out. He’s proved to be capable in the past, so expect a big game from him Saturday.
--
Prediction
Auburn 31, Arkansas 14
After having a week off, this is a good game for the Tigers to regain some of their swagger that was knocked down with the Florida loss. Arkansas is no longer an elite team and Auburn should be able to exploit its weaknesses for a big win. Playing on the road is always a challenge, but this is a game Auburn needs to win convincingly as it looks ahead to playing at LSU next.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.