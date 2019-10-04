When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Four-down territory
1. Another big game: Auburn’s schedule is both front loaded and back loaded, it seems, as the Tigers roll down the road to 10th-ranked Florida. The question is whether Florida might be ranked a little bit too high. The Gators opened with a win over a mediocre Miami team, have beaten pushovers UT Martin, Towson and Tennessee. Their best win is a narrow road win at Kentucky. Auburn already has a good neutral site win over Oregon and a road win at Texas A&M, to go along with victories over Tulane, Mississippi State and Kent State. Schedule advantage goes to Auburn.
2. The maturation of Gus Malzahn as a coach?: Last week Auburn had a perfect plan against Mississippi State, as Malzahn opted to use a plethora of running backs while limiting JaTarvious Whitlow’s carries until the second half. He’s also having patience with Bo Nix as he continues his development at quarterback. So far, it’s hard to find fault with the way he has handled this team. But will it last?
3. Scouting the Gators: Coach Dan Mullen said earlier this week the Gators will be getting six injured players back just in time to play Auburn. Among the returning players are CB CJ Henderson, DE Jabari Zuniga, S Shawn Davis, LB Ventrell Miller, WR Freddie Swain and S Jeawon Taylor. Henderson and Zuniga are likely to have the most impact. Kyle Trask had taken over at quarterback for the injured Feleipe Franks and done yeoman’s work. WR Kadarius Toney remains out with wit a shoulder injury.
4. Looking ahead: If the Tigers can make it through this week with a win and go 6-0, they’ll get a well-deserved week off before heading to Arkansas and Baton Rouge and hosting Ole Miss before the next week off. This is a team that seems to be gaining confidence weekly, and a win Saturday would set up an exciting six-game stretch for Auburn and its fans.
Key matchup
Bo Nix vs. Florida’s defense
Florida is allowing only 86.8 yards per game on the ground, and it’s likely the Gators will throw everything they have trying to stop Auburn’s rushing attack. That means there will be an opportunity for Nix to hit big plays in the passing game. Earlier this season, Nix missed some chances at explosive plays in the passing game, and if Florida sells out against the run it will be up to the freshman QB to come through with an efficient passing game.
Player of the week
Prince Tega Wanogho, LT
Auburn’s left tackle is charged with protecting Bo Nix’s blindside. He’ll get a big test against OLB Jonathan Greenard and DE Jabari Zuniga, two of Florida’s top pass rushers. Wanogho must have a solid game in order for Auburn to emerge with a win.
Prediction
Auburn 24, Florida 14
This won’t be as easy as last week’s romp over Mississippi State or even the Texas A&M road victory, but this appears to be a team that is getting better each time out. The Tigers are playing with confidence and have the ability to win games either with their defense or offense, and that should be the difference in a hard-fought outing.
— Gregg Dewalt
