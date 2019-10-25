When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV/Radio: SEC/FM-97.9
The line: LSU by 10.5
--
Four-down territory
1. Payback time for Tigers? It’s no secret that LSU has handed Auburn some of its most stinging losses in recent seasons, not to mention the Tigers haven’t won in Baton Rouge since 1999. Is this the season Auburn gets its revenge for all of that misery. To put it bluntly, this is the year Gus Malzahn’s team needs to make it happen if it entertains any through of staying in the CFP hunt.
2. Handle the road environment better: No offense to Arkansas, but although Auburn played a good game in last week’s 51-10 win, the environment in Fayetteville doesn’t compare to what Auburn faced in Gainesville, Fla., or will face Saturday in Baton Rouge. Bo Nix and the Tigers struggled offensively at Florida, and it will be interesting to see how they’ll handle playing at LSU. The best thing is that at least it’s not a night game.
3. Can Joe Burrow be stopped? This isn’t your father’s version of the Les Miles pound the ball LSU offense. For years, LSU’s talent has matched nearly every other major program except at quarterback. Now, the Tigers have a guy who can sling it around to some exciting playmakers to go with the rest of the pieces. Auburn has to at least slow Burrow and company somewhat in order to have a chance to win. Nobody has done it so far, as LSU put up 42 points on the same Florida defense that held Auburn to 13.
4. No Boobee, no problem: Against outmanned Arkansas, the absence of JaTarvious Whitlow hardly mattered as the Tigers gashed the Razorbacks for 298 yards on 51 carries, an average of 5.8 yards per carry. D.J. Williams, who had seen limited action, had the most carries for the Tigers with 11 for 48 yards. Kam Martin had 10 carries for 84 yards, including a 52-yard sprint. What’s the best way to slow LSU’s explosive offense? Keeping it off the field with sustained drives via a heavy dose of the running game. Can Auburn answer the challenge
--
Key matchup
Auburn front seven vs. Joe Burrow
Burrow has played himself into strong consideration for the Heisman Trophy. He’s also mobile – he doesn’t run a lot but picks his spots when the pocket breaks down. The challenge for Auburn is to pressure him – preferably with a four-man rush – and drop seven into coverage. The rush also needs to contain Burrow in the pocket.
--
Player of the week
Anthony Schwartz, receiver
A subtle shift last week from wide receiver to flanker allowed Malzahn to have both the speedster Schwartz and the dependable big-pay Seth Williams in the game at the same time. Schwartz responded with his best day, catching five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Williams had four catches for 90 yards and two scores.
--
By the numbers
9: Consecutive losses by Auburn at LSU.
11: Total number of points that have decided the past three Auburn-LSU games.
137: Number of consecutive games Auburn has played without having a punt blocked. Mississippi State is the last team to accomplish that feat against the Tigers in 2009.
304: Record number of consecutive extra points made by Auburn kickers before the Tigers finally missed one against Arkansas
--
Prediction
LSU 28, Auburn 24
The good news for Auburn is that LSU’s normally stout defense is as good as it has been in the past. The bad news for the Tigers is that LSU finally has a quarterback that can get the ball to the team’s talented playmakers. This game seems to always be close and expect more of the same. Just don’t expect an Auburn win. This might be the year LSU breaks through and wins the SEC.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.