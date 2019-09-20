When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV/Radio: ESPN2/FM-97.9
The line: Texas A&M by 4
--
Four-down territory
1. Hostile territory: First-year Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will get his first baptism under fire in a completely hostile environment at Kyle Field. Yes, Nix spearheaded Auburn’s win over Oregon, but that was a neutral site. On Saturday, he’ll play be playing in front of nearly 100,000 mostly hostile fans. It will be his first true test of his freshman year.
2. Similar schedules: Auburn and Texas A&M have each played one high-profile opponent and two lesser ones. Auburn passed its biggest test to date in the opener against Oregon, while the Aggies were beaten soundly by top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson. Early-season results don’t matter heading into this game. The loser of this game will spend the rest of the season playing catch-up in the SEC Western Division race, while the winner will have survived a major hurdle.
3. Kellen Mond factor: Mond is one of the SEC’s elite quarterbacks, but he didn’t have his best game when the Aggies played at Clemson. The Aggies didn’t get into the end zone until there were six seconds remaining and Mond was 24 of 42 for 236 yards with a TD pass and a pick. That effort was against an elite defense, and Auburn’s defense isn’t far behind the Tigers. As Mond goes, so go the Aggies.
4. Run, run, run: Auburn will try to control the game with a rushing attack that seemingly got untracked last week against Kent State, a vastly inferior opponent. The Tigers need to keep Bo Nix out of difficult down and distance situations, and the best way to do that is with nice chunks of yardage on first down. Also, don’t be surprised if Joey Gatewood sees considerably more action just go give the Aggies something else to think about in the run game.
--
Key matchup
Kellen Mond vs. Auburn defense
Mond has to play well for Texas A&M to win. He’ll be looking to atone for a mediocre effort at Clemson as a way to prove he’s an elite talent. Auburn’s defense needs to keep him contained and get pressure in an effort to make him uncomfortable in the pocket.
--
Player of the week
Boobee Whitlow, RB
When he goes, it’s so much better for Auburn’s offense to put together drives and hit explosive plays off its play-action passing game. If Whitlow rushes for around 150 yards and doesn’t fumble, Auburn has a good chance to win. If he’s held in check or turns it over, it likely will be a long day for the Tigers.
--
By the numbers
2: Number of consecutive weeks in which Marlon Davidson is the SEC defensive lineman of the week (6 tackles, 2.5 sacks vs. Kent State).
3: Against Kent State, Auburn had three players with 100-plus rushing yards – JaTarvious Whitlow (135), Joey Gatewood (102) and Shaun Shivers (102) for the first time since 1983 — Tommie Aggie (219), Lionel James (115) and Bo Jackson (105) vs. Maryland.
12: Number worn by former Florence High School linebacker Braden White, who was selected as the famed 12th Man for the Aggies this season.
--
Prediction
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 24: You don’t want to call an early season game “must win”, but a loss by Texas A&M pretty much eliminates the Aggies from national title contention. Auburn needs to win as the schedule offers little in the way of relief the rest of the way.
— Gregg Dewalt
