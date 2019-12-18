AUBURN — No one would have blamed Derrick Brown if he decided to not play in next month’s Outback Bowl against Minnesota.
The defensive tackle already came back for his senior season, even though he easily could have departed for the NFL draft. He’s been a true iron man, starting 39 consecutive games over the past three seasons. He was dominant as a senior, totaling 12 ½ sacks and four tackles for loss on his way to becoming just the third player in program history to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Brown has millions of reasons to sit out. He’s projected to not only be a first-round pick in April, but likely a top-10 pick.
Brown, though, will be on the field at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1.
"I came back to finish what I started, and we're not done yet,” he said in a video posted to social media Friday evening. “See you in Tampa.”
The news did not come as a shock to Gus Malzahn.
“It says a lot about him, but it didn't surprise me. I don't think it surprised anybody,” Malzahn said earlier this week. “That's who he is. He's one of the best football players in all of college football.”
Brown's decision to play sets a certain tone, just like his decision to return for his senior season did. Malzahn said everybody healthy enough to practice when the team began preparations for the Outback Bowl did so.
“He's a leader, and usually what happens when your leader does that, the rest of the guys are ready to go,” Malzahn said. “He's pretty inspiring for his teammates.”
Senior defensive end Marlon Davidson didn’t have to make a public announcement: “Oh, I’m good to go,” he said Tuesday. “I’m all locked in for Auburn. Shoot, Derrick coming back, that said everything. I mean, just to see a guy like that, that type of caliber of player that he is, you want to play with that guy one more time, for sure.”
Senior safety Jeremiah Dinson never considered doing anything different.
“Nah, I was going to play. When I came back for my last year, I was going to play any game that we played in," he said. "I don’t believe in sitting out the last game and things like that. Once you start something, you finish it, so I was going to play in the bowl game anyways.”
Senior left guard Marquel Harrell wasn’t going to give up the chance to play one last game with the class that he came in with.
“Any chance you get to go out on the field and play football again is a great opportunity," he said. "This is our last time. Those 2015 guys that redshirted and came back and those 2016 guys — this is our last time being together. It's just a great opportunity to come out there one more time and play with my brothers. I'm excited for it, especially against a good team like Minnesota.”
Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive backs Javaris Davis and Daniel Thomas also returned for their senior seasons.
Although the seniors didn't reach their goal of winning the SEC West and earning a playoff bid, the Tigers are still 9-3. With a win over Minnesota, they'll have their second 10-win season in four years.
“It will be good to put our name in the record books again,” Davidson said. “That says a lot about Auburn. That says a lot about Coach Malzahn, that we actually believe in him and we would do anything for him. He’s a great coach. There’s no reason for us to stop now. We already came back and did all this. Just finishing it out, man. Finishing it off for Auburn, especially, and just ending it the right way. You do not want to lose to a team that’s not in your league. At all. That’s about pride.”
The fact that Brown playing anyway says a lot about who he is.
“Derrick's a grown man, and he said he wants to finish what he started,” junior linebacker K.J. Britt said. “It just shows you what type of guy he is — an awesome guy to be around, and he's just a stud. He don't get so caught up in what's going on around him. Like, even though he's a top-10 pick, he don't let it all get in his head. He just continues to work, keep his head down and work no matter what. I respect him to the highest. Most respect to him. That's a huge deal for Auburn. That's a huge deal for Derrick. That's a huge deal for his kids when they're able to reflect on what he done did. That's huge, man.”
