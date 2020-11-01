AUBURN — Bo Nix generated 381 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to help Auburn rout LSU 48-11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
Auburn (4-2) was successful in affecting LSU quarterback TJ Finley, a true freshman who was making his first career road start in place of the injured Myles Brennan. Finley had two interceptions and one strip-sack fumble that directly led to three Auburn touchdowns.
Nix distributed the ball well — Eli Stove, Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams, and JJ Pegues all recorded at least three receptions. Running back Tank Bigsby added 71 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“They’re the defending national champs, and they’ve been playing well the last two weeks,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “And to dismantle them like we did, I think that says a lot about our team.”
LSU (2-3) struggled to find any sort of offensive balance against Auburn, rushing for only 32 yards on 27 carries. Finley completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards before getting pulled in the third quarter for third-string quarterback Max Johnson. LSU’s offense went 5-of-17 on third downs.
“Give credit to Auburn,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “They came to play. The turnovers really hurt us. Our defense was playing better early ... but we’ve got to play for 60 minutes. We always talk about coming out stronger, and we didn’t do that.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, Auburn scored six touchdowns in the second and third quarters alone. Auburn’s 48 points were the most the program has ever scored in a game against LSU, and the win snapped its three-game losing streak in the series.
Nix completed 75 percent of his passes for an even 300 yards and three touchdowns, continuing an impressive run at Jordan-Hare.
In his 10 home starts, Nix has averaged 7.77 yards per pass attempt. He has passed for 14 touchdowns, rushed for seven touchdowns and thrown zero interceptions.
“He’s established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in our league,” Malzahn said. “I think it’s about time people started recognizing that.”
On Saturday, Nix also became the first Auburn quarterback to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown since Cam Newton in 2010. LSU’s SEC-leading pass rush didn’t sack Nix a single time, which contributed to his efficient afternoon.
“We just had a blast out there,” Nix said.
Excluding sacks, LSU averaged only 2.5 rushing yards per carry against Auburn. It was a surprise to Orgeron since Auburn’s run defense was coming off a win over Ole Miss in which it allowed 283 rushing yards.
“We tried (to run the ball),” Orgeron said. “We couldn’t block those guys. And I saw other people block (Auburn’s) front. … I was really surprised that we couldn’t run the football.”
In two wins this season, the Tigers rushed for 440 yards and averaged more than 5 yards per touch. Now, in three losses, LSU has rushed for only 161 yards combined.
“We got punched in the face,” LSU center Liam Shanahan said.
Meanwhile, Auburn’s own offense rushed for more than 200 yards for the fourth straight game. Auburn rushed for only 130 combined yards in its first two games of the season, a win over Kentucky and a blowout loss at Georgia.
