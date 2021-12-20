Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is headed west.
Nix will take a quack at Oregon to continue his college career as a graduate transfer, Nix announced on social media Sunday.
Nix announced a week ago that he was leaving Auburn after three years as starter.
Nix's announcement comes two days after the Ducks hired Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator for recently hired head coach Dan Lanning.
Dillingham was Florida State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the last two years.
In 2019, Dillingham was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn.
Nix ranks third all-time at Auburn in career passing yards, second in completions and sixth in touchdown passes.
Nix's first game at Auburn was a win over Oregon. He 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-21 victory to start the 2019 season in Arlington, Texas.
