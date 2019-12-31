Auburn's regular season began with a marquee win over Oregon and ended with a win that denied its cross-state rival of a potential playoff berth. Here's the Tigers' season recap:
--
Auburn 27, Oregon 21
Auburn only led for nine seconds but it was the most important time of the game, as true freshman Bo Nix hit Seth Williams for the game-winning points to cap off a 15-point, second-half comeback. Nix, the first true freshman to start at quarterback at Auburn since 1946, threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions in his first college outing. It was Auburn’s largest comeback since the 2010 Iron Bowl. JaTarvious Whitlow keyed a fourth-quarter drive capped off by Joey Gatewood’s quarterback sneak to make the score 21-20. Whitlow finished with 110 yards on 24 carries. Jeremiah Dinson finished with 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Big Kat Bryant had an 83-yard fumble return to set up a crucial field goal for the Tigers.
--
Auburn 24, Tulane 6
The defense shut out Tulane in the second half and did not allow a touchdown, as Auburn picked up its first home win. The Tigers outgained the Green Wave 379-223. JaTarvious Whitlow was the leading rusher for Auburn with 96 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Bo Nix passed for 207 yards and a touchdown in his home debut. Auburn gained 152 of its 172 rushing yards in the second half.
--
Auburn 55, Kent State 16
The running game took charge for Auburn, as the Tigers rambled for 467 yards and six touchdowns in a tune-up for SEC play. JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Shaun Shivers and Joey Gatewood both ran for 102 yards. It was the first time since 1983 that three Auburn runners gained over 100 yards. Marlon Davidson earned his second straight SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week award for his performance, which included 2.5 sacks and six tackles.
--
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 20
Auburn stayed unbeaten in four games at Kyle Field to open SEC play this season. Coach Gus Malzahn said the key to the win was the Tigers controlling both lines of scrimmage. Receiver Anthony Schwartz scored on a 57-yard reverse on the first series for Auburn. It was the longest run by anyone for Auburn against Texas A&M. Auburn outrushed the Aggies 193-56, although the Aggies outgained the Tigers 391-299. Auburn held A&M without a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
--
Auburn 56, Mississippi State 23
Bo Nix completed 16 of 21 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards and a score, as Auburn won its second straight SEC game. Auburn scored on its first drive to set the tone and scored six times in the first half to lead 42-9 at the break. JaTarvious Whitlow scored three times in the first half. The 42 points was the most scored in a half by Auburn against Mississippi State. The 56 points for the game tied a record set in 1970 for points against the Bulldogs by Auburn. It was the first 300-yard passing game for Nix and the fourth ever for a freshman Auburn quarterback. The Tigers forced two turnovers and limited Kylin Hill, the SEC’s leading rusher, to less than half of his season average per carry.
--
Florida 24, Auburn 13
The defense forced four turnovers, but Auburn could not capitalize on enough of those chances and took its first SEC loss. The Tigers forced three turnovers on four Florida drives in the first quarter, but could only manage a pair of field goals. In Auburn records dating back to 1996, it was the first time the Tigers had recovered three fumbles in one quarter. The defense finished with seven tackles for loss, four sacks and four fumble recoveries. Bo Nix was 11 of 27 passing with three interceptions.
--
Auburn 51, Arkansas 10
On the second play from scrimmage, Derrick Brown stopped an Arkansas running back for no gain. On the third play, Marlon Davidson forced and recovered a fumble. That set the tone for the day, as Auburn converted the turnover into a touchdown and cruised to an easy win. Bo Nix passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns. It was Auburn's fourth straight win over the Razorbacks, the longest streak in the series between the two schools. The Tigers had six tackles for loss and three sacks in the first half, which set or tied season records. They also had two interceptions in the game. Nix’ 48-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams was the sixth completion by the duo of 30 yards or longer. Auburn set the NCAA record for consecutive PAT made at 304, a streak which began in 2013.
--
LSU 23, Auburn 20
Auburn held LSU to its lowest scoring output of the year, but could not overcome the Tigers from Baton Rouge. Auburn limited LSU to 47 yards and no points in the first quarter, only the second scoreless quarter for the Tigers. Auburn answered an LSU touchdown with one of its own when Bo Nix carried over on 4th-and-1 to give his team the lead back late in the first half. The drive was set up by a fumble recovery. LSU added on a field goal to tie the score 10-10 at the half. A 70-yard run by D. J. Williams set up another field goal for Auburn, then Auburn’s defense stopped LSU on downs once and on an interception to keep LSU out of the endzone. However, LSU rallied to score two touchdowns for the eventual winning points. D.J. Williams finished with 130 yards on 13 carries and Seth Williams became the 28th receiver at Auburn to go over 1,000 yards receiving.
--
Auburn 20, Ole Miss 14
The freshman duo of Bo Nix and D.J. Williams combined for 444 yards and Christian Tutt’s interception on the game’s final play stopped the Rebels as Auburn got an SEC win at home. Nix completed 30 of 44 passes for a career-high 340 yards and Williams ran for 93 yards on 24 carries while catching three balls for 11 yards. Ole Miss drove to the Tigers’ 35-yard line with 17 seconds left in the game, but Tutt’s interception sealed the win. The defense held Ole Miss to 99 yards passing and 266 total yards. Nix had his career-longest pass completion of the season, a 78-yarder to Harold Joiner in the second quarter. Nix set school records against Ole Miss with 30 completions, two more than his father, Patrick Nix, and 44 attempts, one more than Kodi Burns and Pat Sullivan.
--
Georgia 21, Auburn 14
After trailing 21-0 going into the fourth quarter, Auburn fought back to make it a one-possession game, but could not drive far enough to get the winning points in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Bo Nix hit Eli Stove for a 3-yard score with 10:04 left in the game, then Auburn’s defense held for a three-and-out. The Tigers went 57 yards in five plays in 68 seconds, capped by a 2-yard run by Nix, the first rushing touchdown given up by Georgia this season. Again, the defense forced a three-and-out, but Auburn only got to the Georgia 34 before the drive stalled. The defense made another stop, but Auburn could not move in for the winning points. Nix finished 30 of 50 passing for 245 yards and a score while running for 42 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Seth Williams grabbed 13 passes for 121 yards. Jeremiah Dinson led the defense with eight tackles.
--
Auburn 52, Samford 0
The defense limited Samford to less than 100 yards rushing or passing while forcing four turnovers as Auburn won its tune-up for the Iron Bowl. In the first half, the Bulldogs could only manage 35 yards while giving up two fumbles and an interception. Bo Nix passed for 150 yards and a touchdown. His 185 completions broke the school record for freshmen set by Stan White. Auburn gained 544 yards against Samford, including 293 rushing.
--
Auburn 48, Alabama 45
Auburn returned two interceptions for touchdowns, Anders Carlson kicked four long field goals and the Tigers drove for the winning points in the fourth quarter to defeat their in-state rivals in the Iron Bowl. In a game that featured nine lead changes and three ties, the two interceptions by Smoke Monday and Zakoby McClain could not have been more important. After Jaylen Waddle’s fourth touchdown put Alabama ahead 45-40, the Tigers roared back for the winning points on an 11-play, 77-yard drive that took 5:32 off the fourth quarter clock. Shaun Shivers scored from 11 yards out and Auburn got a 2-point conversion with 8:08 to play. Alabama drove to the Auburn 10, but a potential tying field goal bounced off the upright.
