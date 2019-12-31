When: Jan. 1, 2020, Noon
Where: Tampa, Fla.
TV: ESPN; Radio: FM-97.9
The series: First meeting
The line: Auburn by 7
--
Four-down territory
1. Nix on the offense: Coach Gus Malzahn made a bold decision trusting his offense to a true freshman quarterback, but Bo Nix has proved his worth in a big way. The legacy son of Patrick Nix, Bo has set season records for completions, touchdown passes and passing yardage by a freshman. The younger Nix has shown the expected freshmen jitters, throwing three interceptions against Florida, but led a comeback drive in the season opener to win the game with a touchdown pass with nine seconds left. Auburn’s future looks secure in the young man’s hands.
2. Denial is a defense unseen: Minnesota may have played a tough schedule in the Big Ten, but few teams in the country have a defense like the Gophers will see in the Outback Bowl. Derrick Brown was a unanimous All-American, being selected first team on all five All-American squads. Brown, the SEC’s defensive player of the year, is not the only key to the Tigers’ defense, as Marlon Davidson was named second team to a pair of All-American teams as well. The Tigers are allowing 115.5 yards per game rushing and 208.4 passing, giving the Gophers a tough battle ahead.
3. Ready to run: Despite the success of the passing game under Nix, the running game has been a key to Auburn’s success as well. JaTarvious Whitlow ran for over 100 yards three times this year and freshman D. J. Williams ran for 130 yards against LSU and 93 yards against Ole Miss. The strong running game will take pressure off of Nix and set up a lot of the offense.
4. Trick bag runs deep: Malzahn may have a gift bag as big as Santa’s, but the presents are for the Tigers. Malzahn can find a number of plays designed to trick or confuse opponents. The end of the Iron Bowl was classic, when Auburn lined the punter up as a wide receiver with the regular offense. Alabama saw the punter come on the field and went into punt formation, but when the Tide saw Nix at quarterback, Bama tried to substitute again and got caught in an illegal formation. The penalty allowed Auburn to keep the ball and run out the clock.
--
By the numbers
55: Auburn has had a 100-yard rusher in 55 of the 92 games played under Malzahn. The Tigers are 43-12 with one back topping 100 yards, 13-0 with two 100-yard rushers and 1-0 with three.
3: Only three teams have finished the last four years ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring defense: Auburn, Alabama and Clemson.
5: Auburn’s schedule is the only one that included five of the top 13 teams in the final CFP rankings: 1. LSU, 5. Georgia, 6. Oregon, 9. Florida and 13. Alabama.
5: The season opener against Oregon was the fifth time in seven seasons under Malzahn that Auburn has played a regular season non-conference game against a ranked opponent. Prior to Malzahn, Auburn had only played four such games in 22 seasons.
--
Key matchup
Minnesota's receivers vs. Auburn secondary
Minnesota boasts a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and they've been a handful for opposing secondaries throughout the season. Auburn's secondary, led by Jeremiah Dinson, has been up to the task of shutting down most receiving corps this season.
--
Player of the week
JaTarvious Whitlow, running back
With three 100-yard games this season, Whitlow has been capable of carrying much of the load for the Auburn offense. He had 787 yards as a freshman and 739 this year, while missing time due to injury. He is averaging more than 5.0 yards per carry and the Tigers need him to set up the passing game for some big plays.
--
Prediction
Auburn 24, Minnesota 20
Auburn turned in good performances against some of the best teams in the country, holding LSU to its lowest point total of the season, knocking off Alabama and battling hard against Florida and Georgia. Minnesota may not have seen a defense quite as good as Auburn’s, and the Tigers have held their own most of the year when they had the ball. Look for Auburn to come out on top.
— Dennis Tymkiw
