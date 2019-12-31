Minnesota was positioned to play for a Big Ten title before a couple of late losses cost the Gophers that chance. Here's there game-by-game results in 2019:
Minnesota 28, South Dakota State 21
Trailing 21-20 in the fourth quarter, the Gophers got a fumble recovery on the Jackrabbits’ 34-yard line and took five plays to score the winning points. Turnovers hurt the Jackrabbits, as the fumble set up the game-winning drive and Minnesota’s Chris Williamson returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown. South Dakota also had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back by a penalty. Tanner Morgan was 13 of 18 for 176 yards and one touchdown against one interception for the Gophers. Rashod Bateman had five catches for 132 yards. The Jackrabbits outgained Minnesota, 367-308.
Minnesota 38, Fresno State 35 (2OT)
Antoine Winfield Jr. had an interception in the end zone in the second overtime to give Minnesota its second win of the season. Winfield intercepted a pass in 2018 against Fresno State that also ended the game. Tanner Morgan hit Chris Autman-Bell with a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth down in the final minute of regulation to tie the game, then Morgan ran a quarterback keeper for a touchdown in the first extra period. Morgan threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Tyler Johnson had 10 catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 13 seconds remaining. Trailing 28-20, the Eagles blocked a Minnesota field goal and returned it for a 77-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. On the next series, Tanner Morgan was hit as he set up to pass and the Eagles returned the interception 44 yards for a go-ahead score. However, Minnesota still had plenty of time to drive down for the winning points. The Gophers outgained the Eagles 382-198. Minnesota allowed five sacks on the day.
Minnesota 38, Purdue 31
Tanner Morgan completed 21 of 22 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns as Minnesota got a win to open Big Ten play. The yards and touchdowns were both career highs, and Morgan completed his first 14 passes and threw for 298 yards in the first half. Rashod Bateman had six catches for a career-best 177 yards and two scores. Chris Autman-Bell had three receptions for 97 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown. Rodney Smith carried 22 times for 115 yards.
Minnesota 40, Illinois 17
Rushing was the key to Minnesota’s second Big Ten win, as Rodney Smith ran for a career-best 211 yards while Shannon Brooks added 111 yards. Both scored touchdowns. The Gophers finished with 332 yards rushing. Tanner Morgan didn’t throw much, but was effective when he did throw, completing 9 of 17 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. The defense held Reggie Corbin, the third-leading rusher in the conference, to 68 yards on 14 carries. Illinois scored two defensive touchdowns, one on an interception and one on a fumble recovery. Illinois gave up 300 yards rushing for the second straight week.
Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7
Minnesota became bowl eligible with its sixth straight win, which came on the strength of its second straight 300-yard rushing game. Rodney Smith ran for 139 yards and a touchdown to lead the Gophers, while Shannon Brooks added 99 yards and Mo Ibrahim had 84 yards and three touchdowns. The Gophers recorded four sacks and held Nebraska scoreless until early in the fourth quarter. Tanner Morgan completed eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
For the first time since 1960, Minnesota opened the season 7-0 after blasting Rutgers. The Gophers were led by Rodney Smith’s 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Tanner Morgan completed 15 of 28 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. It upped the Gophers' winning streak to nine games, their longest since 1941-42. Leading 21-0 after three quarters, the Gophers exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth period to put the game away. Minnesota outgained the Scarlet Knights 443-197.
Minnesota 52, Maryland 10
After coming into the game averaging 207.1 yards per game rushing, Maryland was held to just 79 yards on the ground as Minnesota moved to 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards and became Minnesota’s career leader in scrimmage yards. Seth Green had two touchdown runs while Tanner Morgan hit on 12 of 21 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-0 start for the Gophers in conference play was their first since 1961, the last year they earned a berth in the Rose Bowl. An interception set up one Minnesota touchdown, and Coney Durr returned a pick-six 72 yards.
Minnesota 31, Penn State 26
Jordan Howden’s interception in the end zone with 1:01 left in the game sealed a win over No. 5 Penn State, Minnesota’s first win over a Top 5 team in 20 years. It was the third interception of the day by the Gophers. Tanner Morgan threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18 of 20 passes. Rashod Bateman had a 66-yard reception on Minnesota’s first drive, and finished with seven catches for 203 yards, the second-most in Gophers history. Antoine Winfield Jr. had two interceptions in the first half, giving him the Minnesota record with seven for the season.
Iowa 23, Minnesota 19
Iowa scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, then held off Minnesota’s comeback bid in the second half to hand the Gophers their first loss. Minnesota hadn't won at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium since 1999 and has lost nine straight on the road in the series. Rodney Smith’s touchdown with 3:27 left in the game cut the lead to 23-19 but Minnesota missed the PAT and Iowa recovered the onside kick. Tanner Morgan threw for 368 yards and Tyler Johnson had nine catches for 170 yards.
Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
Tanner Morgan set the school record for touchdown passes in a season with 26 after throwing for four scores in the win over Northwestern. Morgan threw three scoring passes to Rashod Bateman and one to Tyler Johnson. The win gave the Gophers their sixth season with 10 or more wins and their first year with 10 wins in the regular season since 1905.
Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17
Wisconsin won the Big Ten West and Paul Bunyan’s Axe with a decision over Minnesota in the regular season finale. The Badgers took a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter, and raised the lead to 24-10 going into the fourth quarter. Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter by Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor put the game away. Tanner Morgan threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers. It was the sixth time in the history of the longest-played rivalry game in college football that both teams came into the game ranked in the AP poll.
