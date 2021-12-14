AUBURN — As Auburn learned last year, sometimes the transfer portal giveth. As the Tigers are learning again this week, it also taketh away.
A year after Auburn added quarterback T.J. Finley from LSU, the Tigers are losing one of the top passers in school history.
Bo Nix, a three-year starter who ranks third all-time at AU in passing yards, second in completions and sixth in touchdown passes, won't finish his career on the Plains.
Nix announced Sunday that he will transfer.
“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” Nix said on social media Sunday.
“All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn. I can truthfully say that I’ve given everything that I have for that goal, and I have played in so many amazing games because of it.”
Nix may not be the only high-profile departure.
Running back Tank Bigsby, according to reports, has also entered the transfer portal. Bigsby would be immediately eligible under the new NCAA rules allowing a one-time transfer.
Nix will be a graduate transfer to a team to be announced and immediately eligible under longstanding NCAA rules.
Auburn (6-6), which plays Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28, will again turn to Finley at quarterback.
Finley started Auburn's last two regular-season games — losses to South Carolina and Alabama — after Nix suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.
But Auburn also turned to Finley earlier in the year, benching Nix against Georgia State. Finley led an Auburn rally for a 34-24 victory, throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass with 45 seconds remaining.
Nix kept the starting job until getting hurt in mid-November against Mississippi State.
"I’m not sure what next year looks like," Nix said late last month in a radio appearance. "I've got to get my ankle better first. I've got to make sure that I can play and get back to my normal self. And then obviously I’ll graduate. Get through the bowl game."
In the meantime, first-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The next offensive coordinator will be Auburn's third in three years.
Nix has deep family ties to Auburn. His dad, Patrick, played for the Tigers from 1992-95 and ranks on the school's top 10 lists for all-time passing yards, completions and touchdowns.
"Well, it’s definitely my school," Nix said of Auburn last month. "I’m graduating in a couple of weeks. I’m graduating in three years. That was my goal coming in, so Auburn is definitely my school.
"I think it will always be my school. But obviously right now I’m just trying to get healthy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.