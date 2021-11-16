CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton proved he can provide the Carolina Panthers with a jolt off the bench playing in certain goal-line and short-yard packages.
Now it becomes a matter of can Newton be as productive as an every-down quarterback when the Panthers return home on Sunday to face his former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team. Newton is 7-16 in his last 23 starts, including eight straight losses as Carolina’s starter.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback, but said Monday that Newton will get the majority of reps this week in practice.
“If he’s ready to start, great. If he’s not quite ready to do everything then P.J. Walker is available," Rhule said Monday.
But Rhule made it clear after Carolina's lopsided 34-10 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals, saying “We brought Cam here to play, there’s no doubt about that."
Rhule said the Panthers' plan with Newton is right on schedule. Newton didn't sign with Carolina until Thursday night, so he had limited time to digest the playbook. He knew about 15 plays going into the game and Newton played 12% (9 of 75) of the offensive plays.
Walker started against Arizona, but even he knew his time as a starter would be brief.
“I understand what’s going on,” said Walker, 2-0 as an NFL starter. “I understand the game. I understand the business of it.”
Newton scored touchdowns the first two times he touched the ball against Arizona, first on a tackle-breaking 2-yard run and then on a 2-yard pass to Robby Anderson. He ran for 14 yards on three carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 8 yards.
“He pulled the trigger on the deep ball today, we threw the sprint out with him. He’ll have to get into it this week and learn more and more and more,” Rhule said.
When asked how much of the playbook he knew coming into the game, Newton replied “two touchdowns worth.”
If the season ended today, the Panthers (5-5) would be the NFC’s third wild- card team.
Newton is a big part of the team's optimism moving forward.
“We’re .500 right now,” Newton said. “We lost games that, going back and watching film, that we should have won. It’s still keeping that microscope to the details and making sure every opportunity that we get, we maximize in a positive way.”
On his touchdown run, Newton took the snap on third down and it was like he'd never left the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback got moving in a hurry in his blue, black and silver jersey, barreled into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, ripped off his helmet and screamed “I'm back!” as his teammates celebrated around him.
Superman may be a few years older, but he's still got a flair for the dramatic.
“I'm just floating at an all-time high frequency," Newton said Sunday. “It's almost scary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.