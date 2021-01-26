Bruce Pearl told Auburn’s players during his pregame address Saturday that “we have enough talent to win out.”
They showed why in a decisive 23-point victory over South Carolina. They scored 109 points, the program’s most ever in an SEC road game. They shot nearly 52%, recorded more assists (21) than they have in any conference game since 2018 and outrebounded the Gamecocks by 12. Five players scored in double figures. Point guard Sharife Cooper double-doubled before halftime.
“(We’re) making progress,” Pearl said afterwards.
The upcoming week could show how much. South Carolina is a good team, but one that has played only eight games after having most of its December schedule wiped away due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Auburn’s reward for winning are dates with two of the best teams in the country.
First, Auburn (9-7, 3-5 SEC) plays a home game against No. 12 Missouri (10-2, 4-2 SEC) at 8 p.m. today on ESPN2. Then, a road trip to No. 2 Baylor (14-0, 7-0 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. They’re the Tigers’ first games against ranked opponents since a Nov. 27 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.
“It's a barometer, see where we're at,” Pearl said. “It is not going to be easy to score. You talk about what we did against South Carolina, I mean, these are two of the best defensive teams in the country. Which means you just can't slop through your offense. It won't work.
“So my job this week is to make sure they see that and understand how important their spacing is and their cutting and their screening and their dedication to detail. Because that's what older and more experienced teams do to you.”
Missouri is the most experienced team in the SEC and seventh-most experienced in the country, per KenPom. The black-and-gold Tigers lead the SEC in field-goal percentage defense (39.6%). They’re led by guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, who went off for 28 points each in an 85-73 win over Auburn in Columbia last season.
Only two of Auburn’s current players took part in that game, and only one (Allen Flanigan) scored.
But that young core has made significant strides since adding Cooper to the lineup five games ago, especially on offense. The Tigers have won three of their last four games averaging 86.3 points per game. Cooper has been a star, averaging 21.2 points and nine assists. Flanigan set a career high with 21 points against Kentucky on Jan. 16, then topped it with 24 points against the Gamecocks on Saturday. Both JT Thor and Devan Cambridge have scored in double figures in four of their past five games
Where Pearl still wants to see improvement, though, is on the other end of the court — better defense, better rebounding, better effort going after loose balls. A game against a top-15 team at home represents an opportunity. To take advantage of it, the coach said, “we’ll have to play our best game of the year.”
And that might go double for Saturday’s game at Baylor, which ranks as the third-most efficient offensive team in the nation and most efficient defensive team, per KenPom — the Bears (who feature former Tiger Davion Mitchell) have held six straight opponents under 70 points and won those games by an average of 12.5 points.
“These teams are where we want to be,” Pearl said. “We're not there yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.