AUBURN — Allen Flanigan scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, and Auburn pulled away late to beat Mississippi State 78-71 on Saturday to give Bruce Pearl his 600th coaching victory in the Tigers' season finale.
"I've been doing this a long time," said Pearl, a head coach for 26 seasons who has won 138 games in seven seasons at Auburn, adding to his 145 victories at Tennessee, 86 at Milwaukee and 231 at Southern Indiana.
"I'm grateful to my players, coaches, staff, managers, the athletic directors who have hired me and retained me, the fans for trusting me to lead their programs," Pearl said. "I'm truly grateful, humble, blessed."
Pearl is the 63rd coach in Division I history and the 21st active coach to reach 600 wins. Pearl's record over 26 years of coaching is 600-237.
"I keep score," Pearl said, "and 600 is a big number; 700 would be even better."
With no seniors and just two upperclassmen on the roster, Auburn didn’t stage a Senior Day, and the Tigers (13-14, 7-11 Southeastern Conference) announced in November that they were self-imposing a postseason ban as a result of a long-running NCAA investigation. But they found reason to celebrate after the win over the Bulldogs as Pearl did a little dance at center court, surrounded by his players.
"It was really good to finish up winning two of our last three, particularly winning these last two games at home against Tennessee and a good Mississippi State team," Pearl said. "Our guys continue to compete. We finished on a high note."
The lead went back and forth in the second half until Auburn grabbed the lead for good on a bucket by Jaylin Williams. The lead was seven after a Williams dunk with 47 seconds left. After MSU scored, Auburn sank four straight free throws for a comfortable margin.
Williams scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half. Jamal Johnson scored 14 points with seven assists and JT Thor added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Auburn played its fourth straight game without freshman sensation Sharife Cooper, who sat out again with a sprained ankle. Cooper led the Tigers this season with a 20.2-point average in the 12 games he played.
"We've got to develop, we've got to grow," Pearl said. "I'm very excited the kids we've got coming in. I'm very excited about the guys we've got returning. We've got a lot of stuff to do to become a championship team."
Tolu Smith finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-13, 8-10). D.J. Stewart Jr. added 19 points and Iverson Molinar 17.
