AUBURN — The new NCAA rule allowing athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season allowed Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl not only to build a new 2021-22 roster, but also one that could be much better.
The Tigers entered this past season with 12 scholarship players. They have that same number as of Tuesday after finding out they will be returning junior wing Allen Flanigan and adding Arkansas transfer Desi Sills.
But only half of those players were a part of the team that went 13-14 (6-11 SEC) and sat out the SEC tournament after the program self-imposed a one-year postseason ban. Auburn lost three transfers, added four and had two other players declare for the NBA draft.
--
Offseason departures
Guard Sharife Cooper, the highest-rated recruit to ever wear an Auburn uniform, appeared in only 12 games, averaging 20.2 points and 9.1 assists. He declared for the NBA draft with the intention of hiring an agent and foregoing his remaining college eligibility.
Guards Justin Powell and Jamal Johnson are transferring to Tennessee and UAB, respectively. Forward Javon Franklin is headed to South Alabama. Forward JT Thor will go through the pre-draft process while maintaining his college eligibility, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him turn professional based on the language he used in his announcement.
--
Returning players
• G/F Allen Flanigan (junior): Made major strides in his second season, going from averaging 3.2 points on 39% shooting to 14.3 points on 45% shooting to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
• G/F Devan Cambridge (junior): Struggled at times as a starter but excelled when moved into a bench role, averaging 9.8 points on 50% shooting during an eight-game stretch playing alongside Cooper in the middle of the season.
• G/F Chris Moore (sophomore): The versatile 6-6 wing played only 11.3 minutes per game but was efficient. He posted 40-minute averages of 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.
• F/C Jaylin Williams (junior): Pearl believes Williams "can be a dominant player in our league," which he showed with nine 15-point scoring performances. The only thing he's missing is consistency — he scored in single figures 11 times. But he has the playmaking versatility to be an impact player at both frontcourt spots.
• C Dylan Cardwell (sophomore): The high-energy big man showed promise as a freshman, leading all returning scholarship players in shooting percentage (70.5%).
• C Babatunde Akingbola (junior): Stretch's offensive game is still a work in progress, but he's a force as a defender.
--
Incoming transfers
• G Wendell Green Jr., Eastern Kentucky (sophomore): Ranked 15th nationally with 146 assists in 29 games (an average of just over five), which could make him the answer to Auburn's biggest question.
• G Zep Jasper, College of Charleston (senior): More of a score-first guard than facilitator, Jasper averaged 15.6 points on almost 44% shooting and 2.6 assists and finished his Cougars career by scoring 38 and 27 points in his final two games. He also earned the nickname "Honey Badger" because of his tenacious on-ball defense.
• G Desi Sills, Arkansas (senior): Brings 98 games of SEC experience and proven ability to perform inside Auburn Arena. Pearl called him "the best player out there in a lot of ways" after he scored 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting in a Dec. 30 win over the Tigers.
• C Walker Kessler, North Carolina (sophomore): The 7-1 Newnan, Georgia, native played just 8.8 minutes per game as a freshman, but in the two games he received more than 20, he averaged 18 points on 76% shooting, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
--
Incoming freshmen
• G Trey Alexander (Oklahoma City): The four-star guard ranked No. 71 nationally averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals as a junior.
• F Jabari Smith (Tyrone, Georgia): The highest-rated signee in program history, reigning Georgia Mr. Basketball and McDonald's All-American averaged 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior at Sandy Creek High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.