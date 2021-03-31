AUBURN — There may be no player on the Auburn football roster who fans want to see more of than J.J. Pegues.
The sophomore tight end is built like a defensive tackle (6-foot-3 and 308 pounds) and has the speed and agility of a skill player. He flashed both last season, spinning around one defender and hurdling another on a run against Arkansas, then destroying an Ole Miss defender with a devastating block the next week.
But Pegues’ overall production was inconsistent. He carried four times for 16 yards out of the Wildcat in Weeks 2 and 3, then not again until the Citrus Bowl (once for minus-2 yards). Pegues caught seven passes for 57 yards, but six of those catches and 53 of those yards came during one three-game stretch.
It appears that Auburn’s new coaching staff hopes to change that.
“He’s going to be able to move some people at the point of attack, and he’s going to be able to get out and be able to run routes and stretch the field vertically,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “The thing for him is just getting him in shape to where he can do it for a whole game.”
And figuring out exactly where to line him up, too. Pegues is one of six tight ends Bobo, coach Bryan Harsin and position coach Brad Bedell inherited, and already, he’s been asked to do a lot of different things on offense. He’s lined up as a traditional tight end on the end of the line in two-tight end sets, split out wide as a receiver and even lined up in front of Tank Bigsby as a fullback.
Bobo called Pegues “the true definition of an athletic big man.” Harsin described him as a “physical presence” who Auburn could use “any of the three phases” — including defense, which he played in only occasional short-yardage situations in high school.
“We’re moving him around a lot, playing him at a lot of positions,” Bobo said. “Coach Bedell has done a nice job with teaching him. He’s been very, very diligent in how he’s approached learning what to do.”
Auburn is being diligent with Pegues, too. He thrilled those in attendance at the open practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium with a block that knocked linebacker Zakoby McClain to the ground, but Harsin made a point to say that it wasn’t a live situation.
“When you go out there and cut it loose and play real football, I think things change,” Harsin said. “And that's really where you get a better gauge of where guys are at, just as far as their development and where guys are at with their physicality.”
But the first-year coach seemed pleased with what he saw during Thursday’s scrimmage. He said Pegues knew the plays, where to line up and executed correctly, which appeared to be a problem for him at times as a freshman.
That was Auburn’s last practice of the first half of spring. Players are getting a week off, during which the coaching staff will assess what they’ve seen through the first six practices and identify the things they want to work on over the final nine.
Pegues will be a part of those discussions.
“Where we go with him, moving forward, we'll decide from today's scrimmage what that looks like,” Harsin said. “How do we utilize him and how do we use his ability, and then start to mess around with a few things that he can do probably a little differently.”
