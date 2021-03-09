Auburn fans waited months for Justin Powell to return from the concussion he suffered Jan. 2, but it appears they'll never see the shooting guard with the Tigers again.
Powell told 247Sports on Tuesday that he intends to transfer this offseason. An Auburn spokesperson confirmed he is leaving the program.
“I’m very thankful for my time at Auburn,” Powell said. “Thank you to Bruce Pearl, the Auburn staff, my teammates, the trainers, doctors and everyone at Auburn but I felt that this was the best decision for me at this time.”
Powell played in just 10 games (seven starts) before suffering the injury that ended his season. He averaged 11.7 points, a team-leading 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists playing out of position at point guard.
The three-star shooting guard recruit from Goshen, Kentucky, never played alongside five-star classmate Sharife Cooper, who didn't make his Auburn debut until Jan. 9.
Powell's loss is a blow to the Tigers, especially to the fans who fell in love with the sharpshooter during a hot start when he scored 26 points in his Auburn Arena debut. But it is perhaps the result of a coming roster crunch with so much talent on the wing — Auburn is set to return Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson and Devan Cambridge and will add four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander this offseason.
Pearl said after Auburn's season-ending 78-71 win over Mississippi State on Saturday that, "as far as the roster's concerned, you know, there will be moving parts." Not many likely expected Powell to be the first one, but it appears he is.
His next school will be the fifth he has played for in the last six years. Powell began his high school career at Trinity in Louisville, Kentucky, and spent the next two seasons at Montverde Academy in Florida before returning to his home state to play at North Oldham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.