AUBURN — Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns, Seth Williams had six catches for 112 yards and two scores, and Auburn downed Kentucky 29-13 on Saturday in both teams' season opener.
Nix was 16-of-27 passing with no interceptions.
The Tigers scored twice in a two-minute span of the fourth quarter to pull away.
Williams caught a 4-yard TD pass from Nix and, after the Wildcats were unsuccessful on a fake punt, Eli Stove hauled in a 21-yard scoring pass from Nix. It turned a 15-13 lead into a 16-point advantage.
Kentucky faced 4th-and-5 on its own 30 when punter Max Duffy tried a run. Jordyn Peters, a Muscle Shoals grad, made the tackle for Auburn, stopping Duffy for a 3-yard loss.
K.J. Britt made 11 tackles and Smoke Monday 10 to lead Auburn on defense.
Terry Wilson was 24-of-37 passing for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Kentucky.
