MADISON — The Auburn Tigers rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to beat Tennessee Tech, 4-3, at Toyota Field on Wednesday.
A crowd of 6,710 saw the Tigers win the game that was postponed from Tuesday because of rain.
Tech took a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning after putting together a four-hit rally that was helped by an Auburn error. Auburn answered with single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Auburn tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with two runs and without a hit. Ryan Dyal was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score pinch runner Garrett Farquhar. The Tigers took the lead on Bryson Ware’s sacrifice fly that scored Brooks Carlson. Blake Burkhalter was the winning pitcher.
Neither Auburn pitcher Garrett Wade of Hartselle nor Tennessee Tech pitcher Carter Gannaway of Decatur played in the game.
Auburn (12-2) hosts Middle Tennessee in a weekend series starting Friday. Tennessee Tech (10-1) travels to Southeastern Louisiana for a series starting Friday.
