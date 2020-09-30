AUBURN — Coach Gus Malzahn described Auburn’s first game with Chad Morris calling the plays on offense as being “real smooth.” And really, it was.
One area where it wasn’t, though, was the running game.
The No. 7-ranked Tigers finished last weekend's 29-13 win over Kentucky with 91 rushing yards on 30 carries. The yards tie for ninth fewest of Malzahn's eight-year tenure, and the carries the fourth fewest.
Auburn did average 4.3 yards per carry if you take out three kneel downs, one sack and a bad snap, which was right on its average against SEC opponents last season. But quarterback Bo Nix was the most effective rusher, gaining 35 yards on four non-sack carries.
Running backs Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and Tank Bigsby combined to carry 20 times for just 65 yards (fewer than 3.3 yards per attempt) against a Kentucky defense that ranked 12th in the SEC surrendering 4.5 yards per carry last season.
“They were really good against the zone schemes,” Malzahn said. “They're really held the point when we got big sets in, and they were really pressuring us.”
There were positives. Shivers received what felt like the longest look of his career as a potential lead back — he played the most snaps of the trio, followed by Williams and Bigsby — and turned six carries into 29 yards (4.8 average).
He also provided Auburn’s best highlight on the ground, bouncing a second-and-8 run outside and breaking multiple tackles on his way to an 11-yard gain. That play, plus 7 yards on the one before, sparked the first touchdown drive.
What stands out about that play, though, is that it was almost entirely an individual effort. It was supposed to be inside zone through the right side, but pulling left guard Tashawn Manning was slow to open the hole after he ran into right guard Brandon Council. If not for Shivers’ quickness, it might have been a loss.
That offensive line is still a work in progress. Because the Tigers were not able to practice with the same five all six weeks of the preseason due to various absences, they decided to rotate seven players — something they rarely do at that position. Austin Troxell came in for Jackson at left tackle, and Keiondre Jones got a look at right guard (with Council shifting over to left).
The only two players who played the entire game at the same position were center Nick Brahms and right tackle Brodarious Hamm.
And regardless of who was in there, the line struggled to generate much push. Auburn rushers averaged only 2.1 yards before contact, per SEC StatCat. The numbers specific to running backs were even lower, with none averaging more than 1.8. As a point of comparison, Alabama’s Najee Harris averaged 3.5 in a win over Missouri.
Shivers’ 11-yard run was the only one by a running back that went for more than 8 yards. Eleven went for 3 or fewer. Williams (eight carries, 21 yards) did score the Tigers’ first touchdown on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter, but his next two carries — on second- and fourth-and-1 from the Kentucky 16-yard line — went for no gain and led to a turnover on downs.
Fortunately, Auburn had something else to fall back on. It went 3-8 in games where it failed to rush for 100 yards from 2015-19, averaging fewer than 5 yards per play nine times. Last weekend, it averaged 5.7 yards per play thanks to Nix’s efficient passing performance.
It led to a different kind of offense than we’re used to seeing on the Plains — the Tigers ran 26 first-down plays last weekend but handed the ball to running backs on only eight of them. Nix threw passes on 12.
Many would view that as a good thing. Maybe it is. But, as Malzahn said Sunday, “there’s a lot of areas to improve” going into Saturday's rivalry bout with No. 4 Georgia.
A more effective rushing attack could help Morris’ offense run even more smoothly than it did against Kentucky.
