AUBURN — The Auburn football team is facing an unplanned offseason challenge.
Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding is leading the team now that head coach Bryan Harsin is isolating at home following his positive test for COVID-19. Harsin announced the positive test Friday afternoon.
Harsin said in a statement Friday he will continue to participate in practices and meetings remotely, but it’s unclear when he might return to the team in person. Auburn’s first game is at home against Akron on Sept. 4, less than two weeks away.
“As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise,” Harsin said in a statement. “We prepared for this.”
Harsin did not say whether he had been vaccinated when he was asked earlier this summer, but the topics of COVID-19 and vaccinations drew significant attention when coaches spoke at last month’s SEC media days in Hoover.
At that time, Harsin estimated the Tigers’ vaccination rate to be “in the 60 percent range.” Protocols are relaxed for each team once that team reaches a vaccination rate of 85 percent, and Harsin said his players know about that.
“For a lot of them, this is deeply personal and I respect that,” he said.
Harsin said medical staff members had talked to players about vaccinations.
“I think they've done a really good job of letting our guys make those individual decisions on what this means for our football team, what this means for this conference, what this means for competition in the future,” Harsin said.
“That's one of the things that we do. We're all teachers at this level. We're college football coaches, but we teach. We've got to give our players the information and educate them on, All right, here's what you need to know, and let them make decisions.”
Harsin hired Schmedding as his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Boise State in 2019. A few months after being hired at Auburn, Harsin elevated Schmedding to assistant head coach. Schmedding is also the linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator.
