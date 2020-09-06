AUBURN — Chad Morris had a front-row seat for the game that truly kick-started Anthony Schwartz’s 2019 season.
It was Oct. 19 in Fayetteville, Arkansas — Auburn’s seventh game of the year. The sophomore wide receiver used his game-breaking speed to run for a 57-yard touchdown in a win at Texas A&M four weeks earlier, but he had yet to make much of an impact in the receiving game, catching just five passes for 110 yards. He was coming off a loss at Florida where he touched the ball only once for minus-4 yards.
Against the Razorbacks, though, Schwartz’s potential as an offensive weapon was on full display.
Quarterback Bo Nix targeted on him on the first two plays of that 51-10 rout. The wide receiver caught a screen pass for 5 yards and a slant over the middle for 13 more that helped set up a touchdown. He finished the game with six catches on seven targets (both career-highs at the time) for 73 yards and a touchdown to go along with two carries for 30 more yards.
Perhaps it was fitting that Morris was watching from the other sideline. Now Auburn’s first-year offensive coordinator, he is the type of coach who could turn that kind of stat line from Schwartz into a weekly occurrence, rather than one of the most productive games of his career to date.
“I feel like we're a completely different offense,” Schwartz said Friday. “I can't go into detail, but it's not going to be a normal Auburn offense. It's going to be something different.”
Schwartz’s relative lack of receiving production through the first half of last season should, of course, be blamed on the left hand he broke on Aug. 4. Schwartz had to undergo surgery, then wear a hard cast during Auburn’s first three games and a protective brace through the three after that. The Arkansas game was his first unencumbered.
But even when he has been fully healthy, Schwartz has never been a high-volume target despite being arguably the fastest player in college football. He has recorded fewer than five touches rushing and receiving in 14 of 26 career games and topped six only four times. He averages only 3.9 touches per game despite turning them into more than 11 yards per play. Even in the seven games he was fully healthy last season, he averaged only six.
That’s one way Morris’ influence could be felt immediately. His offenses not only average more passing attempts per game than Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn’s have in general (34.4 to 25.5 over the past seven seasons), but they also utilize areas of the field that Auburn's hasn't — areas where Schwartz's speed could help him thrive.
Schwartz recorded 41 receptions for 440 yards and a touchdown last season. Twenty-nine of those catches, or more than 70%, came on outside throws that traveled fewer than 10 yards in the air, according to SEC StatCat. He averaged just 6.4 yards per catch on those plays, a fair amount of which were screen passes. On outside throws of 10 or more yards in the air, or over the middle of the field at any length, he averaged 21.3. But he caught just 12.
All that is to say that more slants, intermediate crossing routes and deep balls could be in the cards for a track and field star who once set a boys youth world record with a 10.15-second 100-meter dash while at American Heritage High. Those were among Schwartz’s areas of focus during the offseason.
“I worked on becoming a complete receiver — able to run every route in the route tree, being able to catch the ball,” he said. “Then, over the summer, just trying to get back into it with Bo, getting back into the playbook, getting back into the whole offense in shape and just getting ready to have a big season this year.”
Schwartz reported late prior to his freshman campaign after spending the summer running on the international track circuit. He missed spring practice before his sophomore season because he was running for Auburn’s track and field team, then broke his hand.
“I missed all of the reps with the team, all of the reps with the quarterbacks. It was very hard just sitting on the sideline just watching,” said Schwartz, who is completely healthy and says he spent the past six months "100% locked in on football."
“But this year, I'm able to be in there. I'm able to play with my brothers," he said. "I'm able to support my brothers. I'm able to get time with my brothers. It's better to be there. I get to get more reps with the quarterback. And just being able to actually work out a new offense has been an amazing experience.”
