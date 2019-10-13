AUBURN — It took 16 plays for Anthony Schwartz to finally get his hands on the ball Oct. 5 in Gainesville.
It was first-and-10 from the Florida 35-yard line at the start of the second quarter, the first play after Derrick Brown picked up a fumble and nearly took it to the house. True freshman quarterback Bo Nix handed the ball to the speedy sophomore wide receiver on a jet sweep running toward the field side. The Gators’ defense had it sniffed out.
Defensive end Jonathan Greenard set the edge. H-back Spencer Nigh was late getting out to block cornerback Marco Wilson, who forced Schwartz to turn upfield into a host of defenders. Linebacker James Houston made the tackle for a loss of 4 yards, but even if he hadn’t, someone else would have.
“We tried to hide one of our speed sweeps, and they set the edge. It was minus-4,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “So, they weren't gonna give you anything on the outside.”
That wound up being the only time Schwartz touched the ball during Auburn’s 24-13 loss in The Swamp. He was targeted twice in the passing game, but neither throw was on target.
It was far from the only problem the Tigers dealt with on offense. Nix had the most inaccurate day of his young career, completing only 11 of 27 passes and throwing three interceptions. The Tigers were 2 of 14 on third down, the program’s worst mark since 2015. The offensive line wasn’t able to create any push in the running game until the second half.
But not finding more ways to get the ball into Schwartz’s hands is an issue that needs to be fixed. Malzahn acknowledged it specifically after the game. The sophomore wide receiver is an elite sprinter and an every-play threat who has averaged 12.8 yards per play over the course of his career. Auburn averaged a season-low 4.4 yards per play that Saturday.
“He’s a dynamic playmaker, and we’ve got to figure out ways to get him the ball more,” Malzahn said.
Schwartz has never been a high-volume option in Auburn’s offense. That Saturday's game was the 19th of his career. He’s averaging barely more than three touches per game during that span. The most touches he’s ever had in a single game is seven: He carried four times for 12 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 50 yards in last season’s Music City Bowl shellacking of Purdue.
Schwartz, though, has shown that he doesn’t need a ton of touches to provide explosive plays. Nine of his 59 combined carries and catches have gone for 20 or more yards. Nine have gone for touchdowns. JaTarvious Whitlow (15) and Seth Williams (10) are the only skill players with more scores during that span.
That big-play ability was on display in wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Schwartz rushed for a 57-yard touchdown against the Aggies, then rushed for a 13-yard score and caught 48-yard pass against the Bulldogs.
“I told him on the sidelines it’s the first time I’ve ever seen world-class speed in real life,” Nix said after the win over Texas A&M. “I mean, he was just running away from guys and it was really incredible. That’s what Flash does.”
But Schwartz does need the ball to make those types of plays. That’s what made his usage against Florida so perplexing.
Auburn never really got Schwartz involved in the offense:
• The Tigers ran 61 plays against the Gators. Schwartz was on the field for only 20 of them: 13 run plays and six passing plays. Seven of those plays look like run-pass options, but it’s unclear whether Nix actually had the option or not — he handed off on six of them.
• To compare: Williams, Stove and Sal Cannella each played more than double the amount of snaps Schwartz did. Jay Jay Wilson played about the same amount, and Will Hastings played slightly fewer.
“They schemed us up really good,” Nix said.
• Schwartz and Williams, Auburn's two best receivers, were on the field together for only nine plays, or 14.8 percent of the team’s snaps. On one hand, that makes sense. Williams and Schwartz are both listed on the depth chart at the same split end position. On the other hand, though, the Tigers see a lot of their wide receiver positions as interchangeable, and Schwartz said earlier in the season that having both him and Williams on the field at the same times means defenses can’t double both.
Case in point: On Auburn’s lone touchdown against the Gators, Schwartz lined up in the slot and Williams outside of him. The former ran sort of a clear-out post route over the middle the field that drew three defenders. That left the latter in single coverage to catch a 32-yard pass from Nix before the safety could get over to help.
In six games this season, Schwartz has caught five passes (on 10 targets) for 110 yards and rushed five times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, which is an average of fewer than two touches per game. Part of the reason that number is so low is Schwartz’s health — he suffered a broken hand on Aug. 4, so along with missing all of spring to run track and a portion of the summer due to a hamstring injury, he didn’t get much time to form a rapport with Nix during the preseason, either.
Schwartz has also had to wear some sort of protective brace on that left hand each game this season. The first three games it was a hard cast, which was so limiting that he caught only one pass on two targets and didn’t carry the ball. He’s been able to reduce that to a smaller and more manageable protective apparatus the last three games that has given him more range of motion, but he’s still not quite 100 percent. Malzahn said the hope is he’ll be cleared to play without it in time for the Tigers’ game at Arkansas on Saturday.
If he is, Auburn needs to take advantage of “the fastest player in college football” better than it did against Florida.
“He's an explosive play guy. We'll make a concerted effort to get him the ball more. That's the simple way to put it, I guess,” Malzahn said. “Anthony Schwartz needs to have the ball more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.