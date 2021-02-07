AUBURN — Sharife Cooper injected life into Auburn Arena. A wild sequence sparked by a turnover and clutch offensive rebound from Jaylin Williams set the freshman point guard up to hit the game-tying 3-pointer with just 13 seconds remaining in overtime.
Devontae Shuler, though, sucked the life right back out of the building. He buried a jumper at the top of the key with just 0.2 seconds remaining, lifting Ole Miss to an 86-84 victory and season sweep of the Tigers on Saturday.
"I watched it a bunch of times in the locker room," Cooper said. "I was just staying in front. I kind of got a reach at it, I didn’t want to foul him so I tried to get my hands back. But he made a tough shot and just give him credit."
The Tigers (10-10, 4-7 SEC) are starting to show a trend.
They trailed the Rebels (10-8, 5-6) by 14 points at halftime in a 72-61 loss on Jan. 6. They got blown out of last weekend's game at Baylor with a 31-15 run to start the second half. They came out “not ready to play,” according to coach Bruce Pearl, against Georgia on Tuesday and went into halftime down nine after a lackluster opening 20 minutes.
Auburn avoided that during regulation Saturday. It came out hot to start the game, making eight of its first 13 shots and showing a lot of intensity on the defensive end. It went into halftime up six and then started the second half on a 10-2 run that gave it a 14-point lead.
But the Rebels erased that entire advantage over the final 16:30 of regulation And, in overtime, they were the hotter team, hitting five of their first six shots on a 10-5 run that put the Tigers in what Cooper described as "panic mode" trying to climb out of another hole.
"Just got to be better down the stretch," Cooper said. "I feel like they were just better than us in the second half, and that's why they won."
One of the keys to Auburn building such a large advantage was its play inside. It outrebounded Ole Miss 16-11 and outscored it 20-14 in the paint in the first half.
But the Tigers' play inside was also a huge reason why they ultimately lost. The Rebels outrebounded Auburn 24-18 and outscored it 30-16 in the paint in the second half and overtime.
Auburn had no answer for big man Romello White, a graduate transfer from Arizona State who went off for a career-high 30 points on 14-for-18 shooting. Shuler caught fire after halftime, too, scoring 23 of his 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting.
"Can’t guard, can’t win," Pearl said. "We stopped rebounding, and they got to the paint. I don't know exactly, you know, what the issue is,."
Auburn’s first loss at Ole Miss was one of its worst offensive performances of the season. It scored just 61 points on 36% shooting, which represent its second-lowest totals in 20 games.
It's not a coincidence that it was Auburn's only game without both of its point guards. Justin Powell suffered his injury four days earlier, and Sharife Cooper debuted three days later.
Having that floor general on offense changed a lot for the Tigers, who have traditionally struggled against Ole Miss’ aggressive, extending 1-3-1 zone defense. They shot 48% from the floor and made 12 of 29 3s. Cooper was a huge part of that despite scoring just 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting — he assisted on 14 of Auburn's 30 baskets.
But it still wasn't enough. The Rebels, despite losing both games against the Tigers last season, have won 14 of 18 in the series dating to 2012. They even swept Auburn's Final Four team during the regular season.
Williams, Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan scored 16 points each for Auburn, which plays at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Cooper had 15 points and a career-high 14 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.