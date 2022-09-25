Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m., USA
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Auburn, 3 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Auburn at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, 11 a.m., GOLF
• 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Toronto at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Kansas City at Indianapolis, noon, CBS
• Las Vegas at Tennessee, noon, FOX
• Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m., CBS
• Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• San Francisco at Denver, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, 10:50 a.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain, 5:45 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• San Diego-ATP Singles Final, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Las Vegas at Tennessee, noon, FM-107.3
--
Monday on TV
NFL
• Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Germany, Group C, 1:30 p.m., FS1
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
