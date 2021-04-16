Auburn coach Bryan Harsin doesn’t know if he has ever been happy after a spring game. That’s hard as a head coach. If the offense plays well, that means the defense didn’t. If the defensive dominates, that means the offense struggled.
And neither outcome in Saturday's 1 p.m. A-Day would be reason for concern. At the end of the day, A-Day is just one of 15 spring practices. Auburn is still early in the process of preparing for Harsin’s first season at the helm. The Sept. 4 opener against Akron is still more than four months away.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few things we can learn from our first full view of the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
There’s no doubt all eyes will be on Bo Nix, Auburn’s much-talked-about third-year quarterback.
And the numbers won’t matter near as much as how he looks. Harsin and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo have solid reputations of developing quarterbacks. Saturday will be a good gauge of how far Nix has come.
Once Nix throws, who will catch the passes and what kind of routes will they run?
This goes for more than just the team’s wide receivers, though that is a position of great intrigue given its inexperience and the injuries it has dealt with this spring. There have been hints from the tight ends and running backs that they'll be more involved. Slot receivers, too, which is consistent with the offenses Harsin and Bobo have run in the past.
Maybe the Tigers will show some power as well.
Bobo said someone once told him that the best way to let an opponent know you’ve arrived is “to get under center and run power.” Something Auburn’s coaches and players have talked about extensively is having a physical, downhill rushing element. There seems a good chance the Tigers will show some I-formation Saturday, with Nix under center and a tight end lined up as a fullback ahead of Tank Bigsby or Shaun Shivers.
Up front, the two times Auburn opened practice this spring, the first-team offensive line group consisted of the five players who started the most games last season — Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones and Brodarious Hamm from left to right.
But that last of those open practices was March 25. Since then, offensive line coach Will Friend has had an open week, seven more practices and a second scrimmage to further evaluate that group.
“It was all 0-0 when I got in here,” Friend said. “Who ends up being those five guys — that starts from when I got here, not before I got here.”
There are fewer questions about the defense. The secondary returns five players who started games last season. A standout inside linebacking duo of Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain should only get better with Chandler Wooten opting back in.
But there is intrigue up front, and not just because J.J. Pegues is playing defensive line now. The Tigers have transitioned from a 4-2-5 base to new coordinator Derek Mason’s preferred 3-4 look.
