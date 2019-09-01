3 things
1. Passing game in midseason form: Tua Tagovailoa looked like his vintage self after a shaky end to last season. Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and spread the wealth among nine receivers. Alabama’s big four of Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III combined for 22 catches for 295 yards and two scores.
2. Stout defense: The Crimson Tide’s defense got an early test when Duke recovered a fumble inside the 30-yard line. But after getting to the Tide’s 7, Alabama held the Blue Devils on fourth-and-1 to get hold on downs.
3. Kicking game: What would an Alabama game be without a missed kick or two? Probably not an Alabama game. New kicker Will Reichard had a couple of long tries and clanked both off the uprights.
--
Grades
Running game: C - Not much going on for the Tide, which finished with 145 yards on 42 carries. That number was inflated due to Jerome Ford’s 37-yard TD run late in the game.
Passing game: A – Tide was expected to be potent in this department and they were with 367 yards and four touchdown passes.
Rush defense: A – Duke averaged 3.3 yards on 32 carries. Solid effort.
Pass defense: A – Most of Duke’s 97 yards came on two completions, and Alabama picked off two passes.
Special teams: C – Two missed field goals, nothing in the return game. Just kind of ho-hum.
Coaching: A – Alabama seems to always have a merry-go-round in the coaching department each season, but nothing changes. Steve Sarkisian made quick adjustments and the defense didn’t miss a beat even with the injuries at linebacker.
Overall: A – After going scoreless in the first quarter, Alabama got the expected result and looked good doing it.
--
Alabama summary
No. 2 Alabama 42, Duke 3
Alabama;0;14;21;7;—;42
Duke;0;3;0;0;—;3
Second Quarter
BAMA—Forristall 27 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 10:02
BAMA—B.Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 5:13
DUK—FG A.Reed 30, :11
Third Quarter
BAMA—Tennison 1 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 8:34
BAMA—Dev.Smith 8 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 7:32
BAMA—Jeudy 21 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 1:36
Fourth Quarter
BAMA—Ford 37 run (Reichard kick), 4:51
A—71,916.
———
;BAMA;DUK
First downs;30;11
Rushes-yards;42-145;32-107
Passing;367;97
Comp-Att-Int;30-36-0;12-22-2
Return Yards;22;3
Punts-Avg.;2-38.5;6-37.16
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-88;8-52
Time of Possession;36:37;23:23
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, Ford 10-64, N.Harris 12-52, Tu.Tagovailoa 5-15, B.Robinson 9-9, K.Robinson 2-5, M.Jones 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Duke, B.Brown 7-36, D.Jackson 7-35, Durant 7-31, Q.Harris 10-13, (Team) 1-(minus 8).
PASSING—Alabama, M.Jones 4-5-0-31, Tu.Tagovailoa 26-31-0-336. Duke, Q.Harris 12-22-2-97.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Jeudy 10-137, Waddle 5-90, Dev.Smith 5-54, Forristall 2-33, Ruggs 2-14, Ford 2-11, Tennison 2-9, B.Robinson 1-14, Metchie 1-5. Duke, Gray 5-45, Bracey 2-39, D.Jackson 2-7, B.Brown 1-3, Calhoun 1-2, Durant 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 49, Reichard 48.
— Gregg Dewalt
