Samford Auburn Football

Payton Thorne on Saturday was the first Auburn quarterback with 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in a game since 2014. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Butch Dill

AUBURN — Payton Thorne passed for 282 yards and a touchdown and ran for 123 yards and two scores to lead Auburn to a 45-13 victory over Samford on Saturday night.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.