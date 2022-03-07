A few tickets remain for Tuesday’s game between Auburn and Tennessee Tech at Toyota Field in Madison.
For more information on tickets, go to www.milb.com/rocket-city.
Game time is 6 p.m. with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
Both teams have area players on the roster. Hartselle alum Garrett Wade is a redshirt junior pitcher for the Auburn Tigers (11-2). Decatur High alum Carter Gannaway is a junior pitcher for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-0).
Wade is on the comeback trail after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery. He’s made three appearances and has pitched 1 2/3 innings.
Gannaway is in his first season at Tech after two years at Central Alabama Community College. He’s thrown 15 innings with 10 strikeouts and a 2-0 record.
