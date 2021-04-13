AUBURN — The hottest debate in the Auburn football complex surrounding J.J. Pegues’ move from tight end to defensive line had nothing to do with what position he should play.
Pegues made that conversation sound easy. Coach Bryan Harsin called him into his office last Monday, at the start of the team’s week off splitting spring in half. He told the sophomore that he felt like he could be a big piece and leader on the defensive line. That’s really all Pegues needed to hear.
“I chose to go to D-line just for my team. So we can get wins,” Pegues said. “I feel like it's an opportunity for me to show the world that I can play both sides — tight end and D-line — and I feel like if I do that, I can help the team and maybe one day play in the NFL.”
But there were hard conversations taking place among the tight ends. Luke Deal said he and the rest of the group had to debate whether they should keep Pegues in the position-group chat or kick him out.
Ultimately, they decided to let him stay. As it turns out, Auburn players feel the same way fans do about Pegues.
“We love J.J., but we feel like that’s a place where he’s going to thrive,” Deal said. “He’s a freak athlete who’s just — man, he’s a great guy and like I said, everybody on the team loves him so it’s not really going to be detrimental anywhere.”
It’s much more likely that it will help. Auburn, in very un-Auburn fashion, may actually have more depth at tight end than it does on the defensive line, which lost a host of players to the new “Edge” spot in coordinator Derek Mason’s primarily 3-4 scheme.
He played some defensive end in certain short-yardage situations but never once lined up at tackle, the spot the Tigers have him playing . So he’s learning on the fly at the SEC level.
“I think just learning the language that they use,” Pegues said of the toughest part of the transition. “And the techniques. You know, taking on double-teams, how to get into stance, like all of that. And me being a behind a little bit, it frustrates me a little bit.”
Pegues has plenty of help, though. He’s been studying film of three-time first-team All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who starred at Houston and now plays for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Colby Wooden is helping him learn the playbook. Everyone else in that group has been helping through practices, whether that be lining him up in the right spots or teaching him basic hand position and movement.
Defensive line coach Nick Eason has been an asset, too, using his 17 years of experience as an NFL player and coach to give Pegues tips for things he can do on and off the field.
“He’s excited. He’s looking forward to a new challenge and finding ways to help the team,” Pegues’ high school coach, Chris Cutcliffe, told the Advertiser. “I think he can be a phenomenal player. He’s so explosive. He’s great with his hands. He has a lot of tools that I think that will translate really well to being a dominant defensive lineman.”
