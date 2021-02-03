AUBURN — It looked, for a moment, like whatever was said in the home locker room at halftime lit a fire under Auburn. The Tigers started the second half on an absolute tear, making 9 of their first 10 shots.
But offense wasn’t the Tigers’ problem on Tuesday. They shot 48% from the floor despite that slow start, and almost 56% after halftime.
No, it was their defense that cost them most in an 91-86 loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs hit 12 of their first 17 shots to open the second half, and that built them a large enough cushion to hang on and split the season series.
It marks the third time in 10 SEC games this season that the Tigers have lost despite scoring 85 or more points.
"You should be able to win those games," coach Bruce Pearl said.
Pearl's assessment included that "we were not ready to play." He said that was the first time that had been the case for Auburn (10-9, 4-6 SEC) this season.
The Tigers needed that torrid 9-for-10 start just to get back within three points of Georgia (11-6, 4-6) after a listless first half in which they shot 39% and trailed by as many as 10.
"That’s on the coach. I’ve got to own that and I will," Pearl said. "Georgia outplayed us. We didn’t lose. They outplayed us. But the thing I talked about after the Baylor game was, if we didn’t make a few adjustments, this was gong to continue. We didn’t make those adjustments."
One of the stories of the Tigers’ 95-77 win at Georgia on Jan. 13 was the season-high 14 blocked shots they recorded. But they blocked only half that total in Tuesday's rematch.
It’s not because the Bulldogs shied away from the paint. They did not — 44 of their 67 shot attempts were layups or dunks. And it looked like they spent the past few weeks practicing nothing but ball fakes, because Auburn bit on a lot of them — Georgia hit nearly 60% of those shots for 52 points in the paint, which is the most the Tigers have allowed since an early-season loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.
Georgia also turned 13 offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points and outrebounded Auburn 40-32 overall.
"You know, I think they came out just being more physical," forward Chris Moore said. "I kind of feel like they wanted it more than we did. I kind of feel like we took it for granted tonight after beating them by a good amount at home. Just not taking teams seriously, that's kind of the karma you get."
The Tigers might not have forced many Georgia misses (the visitors shot almost 49% from the floor), but they did get some stops. They forced 13 turnovers. Nine of them were steals, including a few impressive ones by Devan Cambridge in the open court.
But the home team didn’t cash in — they led to just 10 points on the other end. The most egregious miss came from Cambridge, who missed a wide-open dunk after tipping a ball to himself a la Ricardo Louis on The Prayer at Jordan-Hare.
Auburn turned over the ball 14 times. Georgia turned those into 13 points. In a game that ended up being decided by just five, every opportunity matters.
Ty Fagan led Georgia with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Toumani Camara had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Sharife Cooper scored 19, Jamal Johnson 13 and Allen Flanigan 12.
P.J. Horne and Sahvir Wheeler each scored 13 points, K.D. Johnson had 12 and Justin Kier 11 for the Bulldogs.
