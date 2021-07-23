HOOVER — In case it hasn’t already been made clear, new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is all about earning starting spots.
"Every position is going to have competition," Harsin said Thursday.
Quarterback included.
The quarterback spot is Bo Nix’s to lose after two years of starting experience, but Harsin isn’t going to convey anything but the idea of competition when speaking publicly. Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is part of that competition after transferring this offseason.
When asked at SEC media days on Thursday what specifically will be the points of emphasis for Nix’s development in camp, Harsin immediately shifted to a macro view.
“For every single one of those guys …,” were his first words as he started to answer the question. Then, he got into the nitty gritty of the quarterback position, talking aspects of the position such as balance, footwork and play-action passes.
No mention about areas of growth for Nix specifically. Just the position as a whole.
Nix, with his experience and success, probably has more of a leg up in the competition than Harsin wants to indicate. It makes sense that Harsin is trying to create that iron-sharpens-iron type of environment, though.
Harsin being coy is actually a good thing for Nix. If he’s like many, whether it be in football or other professions, competition will make him better.
And he needs to be better. He is entering a career-defining season. When Nix likely keeps his starting job, he could either raise his NFL profile or struggle and become a former starting college quarterback who never quite reached the potential many saw for the former five-star prospect.
“Going into Year 3, I've seen a lot of football,” Nix said. “I've seen a lot of defenses. I've played against some of the top defensive coordinators, top defenses in the country, and that's continued to just add up and build to where now I feel as confident as I ever have been.”
Confidence is key in a position that serves as the focal point of football. He will tell you that he needs to stop holding back. Fear of turning the ball over while quarterbacking an offense doesn’t lead to much success. In fact, it can make things worse.
Quarterbacks can often meet their turnover fate on the path to avoid it.
Nix threw seven interceptions in 2020, tied for fifth-most among SEC quarterbacks. He only threw 12 touchdowns, certainly not an ideal ratio.
“If you look at all the great quarterbacks, they threw some picks and they tried to thread the needle a little bit,” Nix said. “That's what made them good. That's what made them successful.”
Nix showed poise and self-confidence while standing at the lectern at the Wynfrey. He wasn’t afraid to take a look at a few ups and downs he’s had while leading Auburn’s offense, reflect on mistakes of the past and talk about how he could get better.
That shows maturity and thoughtfulness. Those are two good things, but alone, they don’t win football games or make Nix a top-tier quarterback.
His work with Harsin, a former college quarterback, and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will contribute much more to that. So, too, will Nix’s discipline and willingness to sling the football.
He talked about all of that Thursday as he fulfilled the talking duties asked of him while representing Auburn in front of the conference’s media. But the time to talk is done. It’s time for Nix to get to work.
A defining football season awaits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.