OMAHA, Neb. — After finishing one of the most dominant runs in Southeastern Conference history, Tennessee was selected the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday.
The Volunteers (53-7) won 31 of their first 32 games, swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and have the best pitching and batting statistics in the nation.
They’ve been the consensus No. 1 team in the polls all but one week since March 28 and enter regionals having won eight straight and 12 of 13.
“It’s really cool to win the SEC tournament,” Vols slugger Drew Gilbert said, “but we have bigger goals in mind and know we still have a lot of baseball in front of us.”
The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.
The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.
The national seeds following Tennessee: Stanford (41-14), Oregon State (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (39-18), Oklahoma State (39-20) and East Carolina (42-18).
Auburn (37-19) is the No. 14 overall seed and will host its regional.
The Tigers will have UCLA (38-22), Florida State (33-23) and Southeastern Louisiana (30-29) at Plainsman Park.
"There's nothing like playing here in front of these fans," senior pitcher Carson Skipper said. "The comfort of being home is a feeling unmatched."
The SEC has four teams hosting regionals — Auburn, Tennessee, Floridan and Texas A&M. Five others are in the 64-team field: Arkansas (at Oklahoma State's regional), Georgia (at North Carolina), LSU (at Southern Miss), Ole Miss (at Miami) and Vanderbilt (at Oregon State).
Tennessee opens regional play against Alabama State (34-23). The other teams playing in Knoxville are Campbell (40-17) and Georgia Tech (34-22).
The Vols' surge to their best season in program history, so far, comes in coach Tony Vitello's fifth season. First baseman Luc Lipcius, a graduate student playing his sixth season, was on the 2017 team under Dave Serrano that went 7-21 in SEC play.
“When I came in here we weren’t expected to do much we were kind of the laughingstock of the SEC,” Lipcius said. “Coach V and the staff came in and did their thing. They recruit players and make them better. It's really awesome to see it come full circle.”
The ACC and SEC had the most teams selected, with nine apiece. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each got five teams in, and the Sun Belt Conference has four teams in the field.
The last four teams picked for regionals were Florida State, Grand Canyon, Liberty and Mississippi. The first four out were North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Rutgers and Wofford.
Selection committee chairman and Army athletic director Mike Buddie said Ole Miss got the nod over N.C. State because it performed a bit stronger in regular-season conference series.
N.C. State and Ole Miss each won four of 10 conference series, but only one of the Wolfpack’s was against a team in the NCAA field (Georgia Tech) while the Rebels had series wins over LSU and Auburn.
“That was a brutal one,” Buddie said. “When it comes down to the last three or four teams, you have to really split hairs. Baseball is a game played in series. We weren’t looking at one-game scenarios unless that was the only data point.”
