AUBURN — Anders Carlson could have hung his head. Flung himself angrily onto the bench. Slammed a helmet down onto the ground. His teammates could have shaken their heads. Avoided him. Even blamed him.
Auburn set up the junior kicker for a go-ahead, 34-yard field goal with 2:38 remaining last weekend against Arkansas. Carlson missed it wide right.
It was his first miss in nine drives dating to last year's Iron Bowl, where he made four kicks of more than 40 yards in a three-point victory over Alabama.
But there was no panic on Auburn’s sidelines. Coach Gus Malzahn didn’t even say anything to Carlson, just bumped his fist and gave him a knowing look. Players approached the kicker and told them he would get another chance.
He did. And he didn’t miss a second time, hitting a 39-yarder with 7 seconds left to give the Tigers a 30-28 win over the Razorbacks.
“Never in doubt,” wide receiver Anthony Schwartz said.
Carlson goes down as the hero. But it took everyone to give him that chance. The defense. The offense. A coaching staff that had managed to save all three timeouts. Even the officials played a decisive role.
First, Auburn needed to get the ball back. That proved difficult because Arkansas, when it took a 28-27 lead with 5:29 to play, had scored five times in the span of six possessions.
“They were running some things we didn’t see from them in the previous two games,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “They got us on a couple.”
One Razorbacks first down could have effectively ended the game. But when the Tigers needed it most, the defense stepped up. Arkansas went three-and-out with a 5-yard loss and gains of 3 and 4 yards. The drive took only 32 seconds off the clock, and Auburn took over at the Arkansas 45 with 2:06 remaining.
“I knew our defense was going to go out and get a three-and-out,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “I knew we were going to get great field position, we were going to move the ball down, and he was going to have a chance to kick it again. I knew he was going to make it from the start.”
Tank Bigsby got the Tigers back in Carlson’s range with an 8-yard reception from Nix and runs of 9 and 8 yards. Auburn was at the Arkansas 20.
Then came the controversy. On third-and-1 with the game clock ticking below 30 seconds, Nix lined up to spike the ball and stop the clock. Only he fumbled the snap. The sophomore quarterback picked the ball up and spiked it anyway, which is intentional grounding. He threw it backwards, too, which, by rule, is a fumble.
But at least one official immediately blew his whistle and signaled incomplete. An Arkansas defender recovered the ball, but as the SEC explained later, the call could not be overturned — rules state there must be a clear and immediate recovery of the football, and the whistle nullified the latter.
“It was just poor on my part,” Nix said. “Then, I guess they were trying to figure something else out, but I felt like at that point you just got to get the ball and spike it, take the penalty. That’s all you can do.”
Bullet dodged, that set the stage for Carlson — 39 yards for the win on a wet and sloppy field. A stage the junior kicker said he always wants.
When he jogged back onto the field, Carlson said he spoke two words to himself. He wouldn’t reveal what they were, but whatever he said worked.
“I was happy to end it that way,” Carlson said. “But credit to all the other guys. A big sigh of relief.”
