Auburn Toomer's Oaks Football

Toomer's Corner has been spared the traditional post-victory celebration since Auburn asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in February 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Butch Dill - freelancer, FR111446 AP

AUBURN — Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer's Corner with toilet paper.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.