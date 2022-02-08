AUBURN (AP) — Auburn's examination of football coach Bryan Harsin continues.
The university is looking into Harsin's program, which has lost 18 players and five assistant coaches since the end of his first season in which the team finished with a 6-7 record.
Harsin maintained in an interview with ESPN late last week that he's “not planning on going anywhere.” Auburn released a statement on Monday addressing the situation.
“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” the statement said.
“Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”
Some fans held a rally in support of Harsin at Toomer's Corner, a campus landmark, on Monday.
Harsin arrived at Auburn after being was hired away from Boise State in December 2020.
Last week, recently hired offensive coordinator Austin Davis announced he was resigning for personal reasons after replacing a fired Mike Bobo. In January, defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for Oklahoma State for, according to reports, a significant pay cut.
Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter, among the players who left the program, made a social media post criticizing Harsin’s handling of players.
“Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person,” Hunter wrote on Instagram. “The reason I chose to leave auburn (was) because we got treated like we wasn’t good enough and like dogs.”
Other Auburn players rose to his defense, and Harsin told ESPN: “None of that is who I am.”
Harsin’s contract runs through the 2026 season and averages $5.25 million per season. If he is fired without cause, Auburn would owe Harsin 70% of the remaining value of the deal, or about $18 million.
Harsin replaced Gus Malzahn, who was fired at the end of the 2020 season and received a buyout of $21.45 million.
Harsin quickly hit turmoil in his rookie season, firing an assistant coach after four games.
Receivers coach Cornelius Williams, whose position lost its top three players from Malzahn's last team, was shown the door. Williams had spent the previous six seasons at Troy. He was replaced by Eric Kiesau, who came to Auburn from Boise State with Harsin and had been an offensive analyst.
The biggest of the players to depart following the 2021 season was a longtime starting quarterback who is the son of one of Auburn's all-time leading passers.
Bo Nix announced in December, after he graduated from Auburn, that he was transferring to Oregon for his final college season.
Nix ranks third all-time at Auburn in career passing yards, second in completions and sixth in touchdown passes. His father, Patrick, started for the Tigers in the mid-1990s who ranks among the top 10 at Auburn in the same three categories.
