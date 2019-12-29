TAMPA, Fla. — Auburn held its second practice for the Outback Bowl outside Saturday morning, on campus at the University of Tampa. Alabama wasn’t so lucky, weather-wise — rain 107 miles northeast in Orlando forced it to move its Citrus Bowl practice from Celebration High’s outdoor field to the indoor Nicholson Fieldhouse at UCF.
The Crimson Tide were welcomed to campus by a large “NATIONAL CHAMPIONS” banner the Knights hung following their 13-0 2017 season.
Auburn is partially to blame for that. The victory that allowed UCF to claim that “national championship” came against the Tigers, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
That game is a lesson Auburn is still learning from two years later.
“We didn’t go out there with the right mindset,” senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown said Friday. “That lackadaisical stuff doesn’t exist anymore.”
Auburn simply did not get up for that game. It meant everything to UCF, but the Tigers were still thinking about what could have been. They beat No. 1-ranked Georgia and Alabama teams during a November run that vaulted them to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, then lost the SEC Championship game in the rematch to the Bulldogs.
Rather than getting to play in a semifinal at the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl, Auburn was back in the same building playing for something less than a national championship.
"We were thinking big things, and we got beat there," Malzahn said. "And then we got a UCF team that's very, very talented, and we didn't play our best game, and that hurt. That hurt a lot of guys."
It forced Auburn to change its approach to bowl games. Last year, leading up to the Music City Bowl against Purdue, Malzahn stressed the idea of treating it like a “one-game season.” Practices were more intense, more demanding.
The Tigers had much less to play than they did the year before after going just 7-5 during a disappointing regular season. But they didn’t let that stop them from going to Nashville, Tennessee, and throttling the Boilermakers, 63-14, in record-setting fashion.
Auburn is keeping the exact same approach going into Wednesday’s game against Minnesota (noon CT, ESPN).
"This is a business trip," Malzahn said. "We're playing one of the best teams in all of college football. This is a very important game for us, not just this year — a chance to win 10 games with the schedule that we had for our seniors — but to give you momentum for the future. We think we've got a really, really bright future that we think we've got championships on the horizon. This is a huge game for us."
“A chance to win 10 games” has been the rallying cry for Auburn going back to the middle of November, after a loss to Georgia eliminated whatever small chance it might have had of sneaking into the College Football Playoff. Getting there wouldn’t feel anywhere near the same as winning an SEC Championship, which was the Tigers’ stated goal going into the season, but it is something significant to play for.
“We’re a couple of plays away from being in the playoffs, but (strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell) called us all up and he said there were (14) teams that have won 10 games in Auburn history. You all can be one of them to do it twice,” senior safety Daniel Thomas said. “That’s something big. Out of all the great football that has been played here at Auburn, to win 10 games, that’s a big deal.”
